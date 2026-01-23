Haisley Releases New Single "Born Again"

A Story of Renewal, Reflection, and Rediscovery

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer-songwriter Haisley returns with her new single "Born Again," available today on all streaming platforms. Blending her signature Americana sound with lyrical honesty and heartfelt emotion, Haisley delivers a song that explores what it feels like to step into a new beginning and reopen the door to a relationship with God.

"Born Again" invites listeners into the experience of someone who feels called to reconnect with faith and purpose. With warm vocals, acoustic textures, and a melody that rises with quiet confidence, Haisley shares a message rooted in personal reflection and growth.

"'Born Again' is a song about rediscovering what matters most," said Haisley. "It is about curiosity, surrender, renewal, and realizing that sometimes the greatest turning point comes when we finally step back into who we were always meant to be."

"Born Again" follows Haisley's recent releases including "The Good in Me", "Heaven Take Me Home" and "Livin Like This," adding another chapter to her evolving story of reflection and renewal.

Released on January 23, "Born Again" is now available on all major streaming platforms, including ReverbNation, Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and YouTube

About Haisley

Haisley is a Christian Americana singer-songwriter whose music blends authenticity, hope, and faith through the lens of storytelling. After 25 years inspiring others in the wellness space, she followed her lifelong calling to music, creating songs that explore redemption, resilience, and the beauty of starting over. With her warm vocals, roots-infused sound, and honest lyrics, Haisley invites listeners to believe that it's never too late to come home to yourself.

