Hakusan Inc. Concludes Agreement with SANWA Technologies and US Conec on Multi-Sourcing of Very Small Form Factor and Related Components

TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next generation, hyperscale data center architectures have migrated away from traditional MPO cabling infrastructure to the higher density, enhanced functionality, rapid deployment, and improved performance of the MMC connector platform. In addition, emerging networking and server cluster technologies employing co-packaged and embedded optics are taking advantage of the higher densities of the MMC connector platform both internal to the equipment and as the optical I/O.

Hakusan, SANWA Technologies and US Conec announced agreements to bolster industry supply of MMC Very Small Form Factors (VSFF) multi-fiber optical connector and ferrule components. Hakusan will leverage their decades of expertise in low-loss MT technology to manufacture and supply the TMT ferrule in both x12 and x16 fiber variants.

URL link to the original release https://hakusan-mfg.co.jp/news/1604/

About Hakusan

As one of the world's first MT ferrule developers, Hakusan combines over 35 years of engineering expertise with advanced manufacturing capabilities to deliver high-precision, high-density solutions for data centers, telecom networks, aerospace applications, general industrial uses, and next-generation optical systems. Hakusan will continue operating as a globally trusted independent brand, while accelerating innovation in optical connection technology as the Lightera Group. Headquartered in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan, Hakusan remains committed to performance-critical connectivity in evolving markets.

