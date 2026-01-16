Illuminating New Possibilities in Infrastructure Monitoring: Lightera Introduces DataSens™ DryBlock Cable

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPIE Photonics West 2026 - Booth 4505 - Lightera today announced the release of DataSens™ DryBlock Cable, a solution designed to help business partners advance their distributed sensing capabilities without compromising on ease of installation. By integrating enhanced backscatter fiber into a proven outside plant (OSP) design, Lightera is providing network builders with a tool that supports infrastructure monitoring through integrated sensing capabilities.

Performance with Purpose

By pairing Lightera's DataSens™ technology with its DryBlock Cable, Lightera delivers a rugged, craft-friendly architecture that simplifies the deployment of high-fidelity Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) systems, using the same proven installation methods trusted in standard telecommunications.

The DataSens™ fiber engineered into this cable delivers specific, measurable advantages:

Enhanced Visibility: Delivers more than 10× the Rayleigh backscatter signal of standard fiber, allowing systems to "hear" with greater precision.

Extended Reach: Compared to existing engineered fiber technologies, DataSens™ offers a lower attenuation that enables accurate sensing over longer distances without complex amplification.

Seamless Integration: Fully splice-compatible with G.652.D and G.657.A1 standards, helping to ensure it fits into existing ecosystems.

A Visionary Approach to the Outside Plant

"We are honored to support our business partners who are pushing the boundaries of what infrastructure can do," said Nicolai Hagelund, Industrial Sensing Sales Engineer at Lightera. "By embedding our sensing technology into the trusted DryBlock platform, we are helping engineers and network architects turn standard deployments into intelligent networks that actively monitor their own health. It is about translating complex optical physics into reliable, actionable progress."

Engineered for the Field

Reflecting Lightera's commitment to clarity and utility, the cable utilizes the DryBlock Single Jacket Loose Tube design. This platform is recognized for reducing cable preparation time through its use of reverse oscillating lay (ROL), enabling quicker and easier mid-span entry.

Technical Highlights:

Durability: Rated for 600 lbf (2700 N) maximum rated cable load (MRCL).

Rated for 600 lbf (2700 N) maximum rated cable load (MRCL). Handling: Minimum bend radius of 15× OD under load; 10× OD with no load.

Minimum bend radius of 15× OD under load; 10× OD with no load. Standards: Tested to ANSI/ICEA S-87-640 and Telcordia GR-20 CORE Issue 4 requirements.

Tested to ANSI/ICEA S-87-640 and Telcordia GR-20 CORE Issue 4 requirements. Scalability: Available in fiber counts up to 72 to support diverse partner needs.

Guiding the Industry Forward

This solution is ideal for innovators in pipeline monitoring, perimeter security, and smart city development who require data precision alongside rugged reliability.

We invite the optical community to learn more and collaborate with us at SPIE Photonics West 2026, Booth #4505.

For more details on DataSens™, visit www.lightera.com/datasens.

About Lightera

Lightera is a global leader in optical fiber and connectivity solutions. Built on a legacy of expertise in optical science, we provide high-performance solutions that enable faster, more reliable, and sustainable connections for businesses, communities, and industries worldwide.

With operational headquarters in Norcross, Georgia, U.S.A., Lightera serves customers across telecommunications, enterprise, industrial, generative AI, data centers, 5G/6G, utilities, medical, aerospace, defense, and sensing markets.

Lightera is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a pioneer in advancing the next generation of infrastructure through integrated solutions in information, energy, and mobility, to create a safe, peaceful, and sustainable world.

