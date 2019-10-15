Halal Tourism Case Study 2019: From 140 Million Travellers in 2018 to an Estimated 230 Million in 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Case Study: Halal Tourism - An insight into a growing niche tourism trend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This case study looks at the emergence of halal tourism, the reasons for it, and what tourism operators can do to tap in to this burgeoning market.

This market is growing fast, from 140 million travellers in 2018 to an estimated 230 million in 2026, representing US$300bn in travel expenditure, excluding the Hajj.

Demographics is an important factor for the development of halal tourism. Indeed, Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world and it represents a quarter of the world population, creating great potential for tourism.

Focusing only on the halal part of the offering is an error. Indeed, besides the efforts made to match their religious requirements, Muslim travelers want a high quality offering and have similar expectations to other tourists.

Travelers opting for halal travel expect offerings that match their faith, with nothing haram (forbidden by the religion) in the hotel. This market is growing fast, from 140 million travelers in 2018 to an estimated 230 million in 2026, representing US$300bn in travel expenditure, excluding the Hajj. This case study takes a close look at this burgeoning niche tourism trend.

