Halcyon and Xactus Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Income Verification Process for Lenders

RED BANK, N.J., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, a cutting-edge fintech provider of tax transcript solutions with GSE reps/warrants for both income verification and qualification announced its verifications are now available to Xactus lender customers.

Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, expressed enthusiasm about the relationship stating, "Our partnership with Halcyon underscores our commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced and reliable technology solutions in the market. Halcyon's exceptional ability to deliver accurate, real-time income verification services aligns perfectly with our mission to advance the modern mortgage with our customers."

Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon, shared a similar sentiment, highlighting the benefits for lenders. "Our collaboration with Xactus represents a transformative step in reducing operational costs and improving service delivery in the lending industry. By integrating our tax transcript and income verification solutions, we are not only streamlining the lending process but also significantly reducing the margin for error and delays."

Halcyon's innovative service enables lenders to obtain additional income transcripts as needed, in near real-time, and without incurring additional costs. This efficiency is a departure from traditional methods that often resulted in overpopulated files and unnecessary expenses. The partnership promises to save lenders millions in hard dollar costs while providing a superior digital data solution.

Both companies are excited about the potential of this partnership to set new standards in the financial technology industry, ushering in faster, more accurate, and cost-effective solutions for income verification and qualification.

About Halcyon: Halcyon's assists in deepening lenders' overall relationship with their borrowers to offer products and services that are specific to each individual, creating additional revenue streams beyond the initial loan closing. They have multiple products that ensure you will know more about your borrower every step of the way – IRS income & tax transcripts, digitally prepared tax returns and a Registered Investment Advisory platform to offer full financial services to your borrowers. Visit www.halcyonsw.com .

About Xactus: Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. With eight operation centers across the U.S., Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability. For more information, please visit https://xactus.com/ or follow the company's LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xactus-llc/.

