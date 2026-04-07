Halcyon Appoints Dave Hannigan as Field Chief Information Security Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware platform, today announced the appointment of Dave Hannigan as Field Chief Information Security Officer (Field CISO). In this role, Hannigan will work closely with customers and partners to help organizations strengthen resilience against ransomware and modern cyber threats, while supporting Halcyon's product and go-to-market efforts with frontline practitioner insight.

Hannigan brings more than 25 years of experience leading security and technology organizations across global fintech and technology companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Nubank, where he oversaw Information Security, Global IT, and Corporate Security for one of the world's largest digital banking platforms.

"Having worked with Dave for more than 25 years, I've seen firsthand how he translates cyber strategy into real-world outcomes for the business. That ability to connect security to operational resilience is exactly what organizations need as ransomware continues to evolve, and it's what makes Dave such a valuable advisor to our customers and the broader security community." – Tony Spinelli, Chief Security Officer, Halcyon

Prior to Nubank, Hannigan was a founding member of the Office of the CISO at Google Cloud, where he worked with global financial institutions on complex cloud security strategies. He previously served as CISO at Spotify during its transition to a public company and held CISO and Chief Cyber Risk Officer roles at Capital One. His experience also includes security leadership roles at Sears Holdings, Zappos, and Covance.

"In my experience, ransomware has remained one of the most persistent and costly challenges organizations face, yet the approach to stopping it has not evolved fast enough. Halcyon's focus on defeating ransomware as a business risk is what drew me to the company. This is not just a security problem, it is a resilience problem, and Halcyon is uniquely positioned to help organizations solve it." – Dave Hannigan, Field CISO, Halcyon.

Hannigan also serves as an independent board member for Zero Hash Trust and as a security advisor for Fleet DM. He is a former startup founder and active mentor within the cybersecurity community, with a focus on helping organizations use security as a driver of innovation and growth.

To learn how Halcyon helps organizations defeat ransomware and deliver lasting outcomes, visit halcyon.ai.

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.

Media Contact

Olivia Francis

Global Communications

Halcyon

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SOURCE Halcyon