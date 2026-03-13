Halcyon Becomes First Company to Deliver Dual Source Tax Data Through Freddie Mac's AIM in Support of Self-Employed Income Assessment

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, a financial services innovation company specializing in IRS direct data integration and AI-powered imaging income verification, today announced a groundbreaking expansion of its integration with Freddie Mac's asset and income modeler (AIM). Halcyon's TrueTax™ solution will become the first platform to deliver a comprehensive tax dataset that combines borrower-provided tax returns data with IRS-sourced tax transcripts through AIM to support the automated income assessment for self-employed borrowers.

This capability addresses one of mortgage lending's most persistent challenges: efficiently and accurately calculating qualifying income for self-employed borrowers while protecting against income documentation fraud. By integrating TrueTax's dual source methodology with AIM as a capability within Freddie Mac's automated underwriting system (AUS), Loan Product Advisor® (LPA®), lenders can now automate the self-employed income assessment with unprecedented confidence and speed.

Dual Source Data: The Foundation of Trust

Halcyon's expanded AIM integration leverages a comprehensive, dual source data approach that transforms self-employed borrower processing:

Source 1 – Tax Return Data: TrueTax processes borrower-provided tax returns using advanced AI-powered document intelligence to extract and calculate qualifying income according to agency standards.

LPA's AIM then compares both data sources, validating that borrower-provided documents match tax transcript data Halcyon obtained from the IRS for key data elements. This dual validation delivers LPA's automated income assessment eliminating the manual calculation burden while LPA also assesses eligibility for representation and warranty (R&W) relief for accuracy and integrity of data from the tax transcripts.

"Self-employed borrowers represent tremendous growth opportunity for lenders, but manual income calculations and documentation fraud concerns have made this segment expensive and time-consuming to serve," said Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon. "By integrating dual source data with LPA's AIM, we're mitigating both obstacles simultaneously. Lenders get automated calculations with confidence that comes from IRS data verification. It's efficiency and fraud protection in a single workflow."

Expanding Access to Credit for Self-Employed Borrowers

The self-employed and gig economy workforce continues to grow, yet these borrowers often face longer processing times and higher denial rates due to income documentation complexity. Halcyon's AIM integration with dual source data removes these barriers by:

Automating Calculations: Eliminating manual underwriter calculations that can take hours per file

Providing AIM with verified income data for an immediate verification result Detecting Potential Fraud : Cross-checking tax returns against tax transcripts Halcyon received from the IRS to potentially detect alterations or fabrications.

Cutting underwriting expenses associated with manual self-employed income analysis. Improving Quality: Ensuring calculation accuracy and consistency across all self-employed loan files.

How Integration Works

Halcyon's TrueTax solution enables seamless verification and calculation workflow:

Borrower Authorization: The borrower provides consent for both tax return processing and IRS data retrieval. Dual Data Collection: TrueTax simultaneously processes uploaded tax returns and retrieves matching data directly from the IRS. Automated Data Extraction: Advanced AI algorithms extract borrower income from the tax returns. IRS Validation: The system compares calculated income against IRS-sourced data to verify document authenticity. AIM Integration: Dual source income data feed into AIM for automated income assessment.

Industry-First Technology for a Growing Market Segment

Halcyon's dual source data capability represents the mortgage industry's first fully automated solution for self-employed income verification that combines a comprehensive tax transcripts and tax returns data set for calculation and LPA's assessment of R&W relief for accuracy and integrity of data from the tax transcripts in a single integration. TrueTax's expansion brings the automation and efficiency to the self-employed segment—historically the most labor-intensive borrower category.

The solution addresses multiple pain points simultaneously:

For Lenders: Reduced processing costs, faster turn times, expanded market reach, and potential fraud protection

Reduced processing costs, faster turn times, expanded market reach, and potential protection For Underwriters : Elimination of manual calculations, consistent methodology, and documented verification

: Elimination of manual calculations, consistent methodology, and documented verification For Borrowers: Faster loan decisions, reduced documentation requests, and a more accurate income assessment

Faster loan decisions, reduced documentation requests, and a more accurate income assessment For Investors: Higher quality loan data, standardized income calculations, and reduced fraud risk

Continuing to Innovate

In 2023, Halcyon's ground-breaking LPA AIM integration was the first to leverage IRS-direct transcript data to assess income for sole proprietorships – the largest segment of self-employed borrowers. Halcyon's latest innovation broadens and deepens the pool of data by combining AI-powered document processing with the transcript data, making it possible to provide to AIM to assess more types of business and rental incomes.

"Our first AIM integration gave mortgage lenders something new, automated income assessment for using IRS transcript data. Now we're expanding our capabilities using the latest AI-powered document processing to increase the scope of automation. The most complex borrower segment in residential lending finally has a purpose-built solution," said Donaldson

Availability and Implementation

The expanded TrueTax integration with dual source data validation for self-employed borrowers in AIM is approved for use by Freddie Mac sellers effective immediately.

For more information about TrueTax and Halcyon's complete suite of income verification and fraud prevention solutions, visit www.halcyonsolutions.ai/truetax or contact [email protected]

About Halcyon

Halcyon is a financial services innovation company that leverages direct IRS integrations, proprietary data validation models, and artificial intelligence to transform income verification and calculation, identity authentication, and compliance processes. Hundreds of lenders, banks, and financial institutions rely on Halcyon to eliminate the manual workflows that slow lending decisions and drive up costs—from transcript ordering and income validation to income calculation and identity verification—delivering instant, accurate results. Halcyon's product suite includes TrueTax™ (IRS-direct income verification), TrueCalc™ (automated income calculation), TrueYou™ (identity validation), TrueMark™ (e-signature authentication), TrueOccupancy™ (property occupancy verification), and TrueReport™ (verified lead discovery).

