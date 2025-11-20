Halcyon Joins CISA's Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to Advance National Ransomware Resilience

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon , the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, today announced it has joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's ( CISA ) Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) . Halcyon's membership in JCDC emphasizes its ongoing commitment to strengthen collective defenses, advance ransomware resilience, and support joint operations that protect critical infrastructure and organizations across the United States.

Established in 2021, JCDC was created to bring together public and private sector partners to enable persistent, trusted collaboration against urgent cyber risks and to drive long term, proactive defense planning. As a member, Halcyon will contribute its ransomware expertise, share intelligence with government and industry peers, and participate in operational activities aimed at disrupting active ransomware campaigns.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Halcyon to the JCDC. Private sector participation strengthens our collective defense against the ever-evolving threat of ransomware. The JCDC is at the heart of CISA's operational collaboration, and by incorporating key members like Halcyon and others, we can more effectively unify cyber operations across government, industry, and international organizations. Together, we are working tirelessly to secure our critical infrastructure and ensure the safety of all Americans." — Nick Andersen, Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, CISA

"During my time in government, I saw firsthand how vital industry intelligence shared through JCDC was to defend networks and disrupt adversaries. So, when I joined Halcyon and saw the depth of our ransomware intelligence, it was immediately clear we needed to bring our intel into JCDC to strengthen the broader fight. Ransomware remains one of the most urgent national security and economic threats we face." — Cynthia Kaiser, Senior Vice President, Halcyon Ransomware Research Center

Through its participation in JCDC, Halcyon will:

Share unique ransomware intelligence with federal and industry partners to accelerate detection and prevention.

with federal and industry partners to accelerate detection and prevention. Collaborate in real time operational forums convened by CISA to respond to emerging threats.

convened by CISA to respond to emerging threats. Contribute to joint cyber defense planning efforts, ensuring ransomware defense is prioritized in national strategies.

"For government and critical infrastructure, ransomware is more than a business disruption; it's a national security challenge. Joining JCDC reflects Halcyon's commitment to proactively share intelligence, deepen collaboration with our government partners, and bolster resilience across the ecosystem," — Mitchell Plonski, President of Federal at Halcyon.

Halcyon introduced its Ransomware Research Center (RRC) earlier this year under the leadership of Kaiser, former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI's Cyber Division, and has already provided previously unknown intelligence about ransomware attack methods to JCDC members, underscoring the importance of strong public-private collaboration.

