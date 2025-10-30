Halcyon Named to the Fortune Cyber 60 List for Third Consecutive Year

The recognition reinforces the company's position as one of the world's premier cybersecurity startups as it continues its mission to defeat ransomware

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 Fortune Cyber 60 list of the most significant venture-backed cybersecurity startups for the third consecutive year.

The recognition comes as Halcyon has experienced tremendous growth over the past year while pushing forward industry-leading innovation. The company launched the first-ever dedicated ransomware threat intelligence bounty initiative, Threat Research Incentive Program (TRIP) , and the Ransomware Research Center under Cynthia Kaiser, new Senior Vice President of the Halcyon Ransomware Research Center and former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI's Cyber Division. A new frontline in cyber defense, the Center unites public and private sector experts, threat researchers, policy leaders, and operational defenders to defeat ransomware actors.

"Retaining our spot on the Fortune Cyber 60 list reinforces the importance of our mission to eliminate ransomware risk. This recognition is a reflection of our team's relentless efforts to deliver the most advanced anti-ransomware solution to stop attacks before they can cause, in some cases, irreversible damage. We're not just defending against today's attacks, we're building the foundation that organizations – and at the end of the day, people – require in an increasingly hostile threat environment." – Jon Miller, CEO and co-founder, Halcyon.

The company is in a strong position to further this momentum with the addition of Oliver Newbury , former CISO of Barclay's, as Chief Strategy Officer and the launch of its Federal Practice with Mitchell Plonski, President of Federal, and Julie Starnes, Vice President of Federal, at the helm. Veteran security leaders Tony Spinelli, Field CISO , and Gary Hayslip, Senior Security Advisor , also add to Halcyon's growing leadership roster that will drive ransomware resilience for customers.

Halcyon has also enhanced its Revolution Partner Program in the UK and added Dave Pawlowski as Worldwide Vice President of Channels and MSSP to spearhead the company's partner ecosystem strategy while receiving a Premiere 5-Star Rating in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide .

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai .

