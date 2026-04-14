Halcyon Opens New Office in Austin, Expanding Innovation Hub to Advance the Fight Against Ransomware

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware platform purpose built to defeat ransomware, today announced the opening of its new office in Austin. The approximately 10,000 square foot space, located at 1300 E 5th Street, will serve as a key hub for Halcyon's growing engineering, product, and security research teams as the company continues to scale its mission to defeat ransomware.

Halcyon CEO and co-founder, Jon Miller, and CTO and co-founder, Ryan Smith Ribbon cutting at Halcyon's new Austin office

"As Halcyon continues to grow, investing in Austin gives us a powerful base to accelerate innovation and strengthen collaboration across our teams. Austin's talent ecosystem, vibrant technology community, and proximity to many of our customers and partners make it an ideal environment to continue advancing our mission to defeat ransomware." – Jon Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, Halcyon

The new office is designed to support Halcyon's continued growth while strengthening collaboration across leadership, product development, and research functions. The space will also serve as a venue for executive briefings, partner engagement, and technical workshops with enterprise customers focused on strengthening ransomware resilience.

"Austin has long been home for many members of our leadership team, and expanding our presence here reflects both our roots and our future. This space is designed to bring together the talent and ideas needed to stay ahead of an increasingly complex ransomware threat landscape." – Ryan Smith, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Halcyon

Austin's expanding technology ecosystem and deep pool of engineering talent have made the city one of the fastest growing cybersecurity hubs in the United States. By expanding its presence in Austin, Halcyon aims to further strengthen its ability to recruit top talent while fostering engagement with the broader security community.

Halcyon is actively hiring across engineering, security research, and product roles tied to the Austin office as the company continues expanding its dedicated anti ransomware platform designed to defeat ransomware and strengthen resilience against modern cyber threats.

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.

SOURCE Halcyon