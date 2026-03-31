Halcyon Partners with HYCU to Expand Ransomware Protection to Cloud Environments and Create the First Ransomware-Resilient Data Protection Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware platform purpose-built to defeat ransomware, today announced a strategic partnership with HYCU, a leader in modern data protection for on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments and one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry. The partnership will extend Halcyon's protection across hybrid and cloud environments, enabling organizations to prevent and recover from ransomware across their entire data estate. The integration of Halcyon's ransomware prevention capabilities into the HYCU R Shield solution™ will also introduce a new standard for ransomware-resilient backup.

As organizations continue to shift critical workloads and data to the cloud, ransomware operators are increasingly targeting those environments, exposing gaps in traditional security and backup strategies. This partnership brings together Halcyon's prevention and resilience capabilities with HYCU's cloud native backup and recovery platform to deliver a more comprehensive approach to ransomware defense.

Through this collaboration and technology integration, organizations will benefit from capabilities designed to protect cloud-hosted data, reduce operational disruption, and ensure business continuity without paying a ransom. This includes workloads such as Nutanix, VMware, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and more.

"Organizations today face a growing gap between their confidence in ransomware preparedness and the reality of modern attacks, especially as more data moves to the cloud. Our partnership with HYCU extends Halcyon's platform to protect these environments, delivering the resilience organizations need to prevent ransomware from running and to rapidly recover if an attack occurs." — Jon Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, Halcyon

Many backup and recovery solutions promise ransomware resilience, but few offer the tightly integrated, end-to-end protection needed to stop and recover from today's attacks. This integration changes that. During an attack, threat actors target backups first, deleting or corrupting them before encryption begins. Recovery can take weeks and often relies on outdated backups, leaving significant gaps. Even when successful, restores can reintroduce the same vulnerabilities that enabled the initial breach.

"Good enough doesn't cut it when it comes to cyber resilience. Organizations need more than backup and recovery. They need confidence that ransomware can be detected early, prevented when possible, and recovered quickly. Integrating Halcyon into R-Shield delivers a comprehensive ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery capability for our growing customer base," — Simon Taylor, CEO and Founder of HYCU

HYCU R-Shield's new capabilities, powered by Halcyon, address these challenges. Halcyon detects and prevents ransomware early and triggers a just-in-time HYCU backup, creating a clean restore point as close to the moment of attack as possible. It also protects the HYCU environment from tampering during an attack and ensures that attacker access is not reintroduced during recovery.

To learn more about Halcyon's anti-ransomware platform, visit halcyon.ai.

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware platform, is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

SOURCE Halcyon