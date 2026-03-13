Hale Capital Partners Acquires APEX Analytics (formerly Voxtur Analytics), Expanding Strategic Investment in Real Estate Technology and Analytics

Hale Capital Completes Acquisition of Leading Real Estate Data Analytics and Valuation Technology Provider

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hale Capital Management ("Hale Capital"), a New York-based private equity firm investing in technology and technology-enabled companies at key moments of transformation, led a cooperative restructuring through which its advised funds (the "HCP Funds") acquired APEX Analytics Corp. (formerly Voxtur Analytics Corp., "APEX" or the "Company"), a leading provider of real estate data analytics, valuation technology, and appraisal and property tax solutions.

The transaction reflects Hale Capital's strategy of partnering with differentiated technology businesses at pivotal moments of transformation. Hale Capital invests in companies with strong underlying technology, loyal customer bases, and durable recurring revenue. Hale Capital's ability to move quickly and structure flexible solutions across a range of transaction types positions the firm as a valued partner in situations where speed, certainty of close, and operational credibility are paramount.

"APEX Analytics has exactly the profile we seek: a strong team supporting mission-critical products in a large and underserved market with a deeply loyal customer base. We saw an opportunity to work with the existing management team to act decisively, recapitalize the business, and relaunch the company on a sound footing. We look forward to working with the APEX Analytics team to unlock the significant growth potential we see in this business." — Martin Hale, Chief Executive Officer, Hale Capital

Hale Capital brings more than flexible capital to its portfolio companies. With nearly three decades of experience investing in and operating technology businesses, Hale Capital provides access to a deep network of operating executives and industry talent, hands-on support through financial and operational transformation, and the flexibility to structure solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of each situation. As part of this investment, Hale Capital welcomes Rob Cain as the new Chief Restructuring Officer of the Company to support the existing management team. This will be Rob's fourth executive role with a portfolio company of the HCP Funds.

"APEX is an industry leader in property valuation, appraisal, and tax assessment solutions with a history of exceeding its customers' expectations with best-in-class solutions. My focus now is on developing our team as we accelerate organic growth in our core business units leveraging Hale Capital's expertise and partnerships." — Rob Cain, Chief Restructuring Officer, APEX Analytics

APEX Analytics is a leading provider of real estate technology solutions, serving lenders, investors, government agencies, and servicers. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver property valuation and appraisal workflow solutions, property tax analytics, and sophisticated asset intelligence for secondary markets. The Company's proprietary technology, including its industry-leading ApexSketch property sketching and measurement tools and its Real Property Tax Analytics ("RPTA") solution, enables clients to reduce costs, accelerate timelines, and improve accuracy across the real estate transaction lifecycle. The Company serves a broad and diversified base of customers, including major financial institutions and government agencies across North America.

Hale Capital previously announced the purchase of Voxtur's senior secured indebtedness from Bank of Montreal in September 2025, which provided the foundation for the subsequent court-supervised restructuring and acquisition. The Company has rebranded as APEX Analytics Corp. and will operate independently under Hale Capital's ownership.

About Hale Capital Partners

Hale Capital Partners is a private equity firm that partners with talented entrepreneurs to achieve remarkable corporate transformations. Founded in 2007 by Martin M. Hale Jr., HCP invests in defense technology, federal services, and commercial technology companies. With an evergreen fund structure, the firm serves as a long-term steward for growth-oriented businesses, bringing deep operational expertise, institutional knowledge, and a proven track record spanning 19 years of investing across market cycles. For more information, please visit www.halecapital.com.

About APEX Analytics Corp.

APEX Analytics Corp. (formerly Voxtur Analytics Corp.) is a leading real estate technology company offering targeted data analytics to simplify property tax assessment, valuation, and appraisal services throughout the real estate transaction lifecycle. The Company serves investors, lenders, government agencies, and servicers with an integrated suite of products that leverage advanced data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to improve accuracy, reduce costs, and accelerate transactions across the real estate ecosystem. APEX Analytics' flagship products include ApexSketch, the market-leading property sketching and measurement platform, and Real Property Tax Analytics (RPTA), which provides clarity into property valuations and municipal tax assessments. For more information, please visit www.apexanalyticscorp.com.

Media Contacts:

Hale Capital Partners

17 State Street, Suite 4000, New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

APEX Analytics Corp

Laureen Hicks, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Hale Capital Management is a registered investment adviser. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal.

SOURCE Hale Capital Partners