Hale Capital Partners Acquires Majority Stake in Athenium, Expanding Strategic Investment in Risk Analytics, Software Innovation & Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hale Capital Partners ("Hale Capital"), a NY-based private growth equity firm, led a cooperative recapitalization through which it acquired a majority stake in Athenium, a leading provider of innovative risk and quality management solutions for insurance, finance and government sectors.

Hale Capital is a growth-oriented private equity fund that recently raised its sixth pool of capital focused on federal and dual use technology solutions as well as commercial special situations. As a DoD Trusted Investor, Hale Capital seeks to acquire companies leveraging differentiated technology to meet the critical needs of elite customers.

This investment marks a significant milestone, bringing together Hale Capital's deep expertise supporting high-growth technology companies with Athenium's cutting-edge software solutions. Athenium has been widely recognized for transforming claims quality control, underwriting and risk selection, and risk management through advanced data analytics and AI-driven capabilities.

As part of the investment, Hale Capital welcomes Jim Greenwell as the new CEO of Athenium. Jim is a proven CEO who successfully led multiple companies, one of which was Hale Capital's first portfolio company. "Athenium is an industry leader in risk and quality management solutions with a history of exceeding its customers' expectations with its best-in-class solutions. My focus is to create an environment where our employees succeed in serving our customers brilliantly," said Jim of his mission.

Hale Capital is defined by the caliber of its portfolio executes and takes great pride in elevating and supporting its operators. "We are thrilled to work with Jim again," said Martin Hale, CEO of Hale Capital. "Jim's customer-focused leadership coupled with Athenium's exceptional innovation in risk analytics creates tremendous potential to scale."

Athenium, headquartered in Dover, NH, has long been at the forefront of delivering high-impact solutions empowering data driven decision-making, increasing operational efficiency, and enhancing risk management practices. The company's products are known for integrating predictive analytics, machine learning and domain expertise to help clients proactively manage risk and optimize performance.

