Haley Parker of Fairway Mortgage Named a HousingWire 2024 Marketing Leader

MADISON, Wis., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced today that Haley Parker was named by HousingWire as a 2024 Marketing Leader, recognizing the most creative and influential marketing minds in the housing economy.

The Marketing Leaders are selected by HousingWire's selection committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success over the course of their careers. These stand-out professionals are strategic and creative marketing executives who demonstrate leadership by continuously growing, leading and motivating high-performing marketing teams.

Haley Parker is Fairway's Chief Business Development Officer and spearheads the company's Elevate Events for real estate professionals and industry partners that take place throughout the year across the country. Elevate Events combine premium speakers and enlightening, useful content to create an exceptional ambiance and an unparalleled learning experience.

"Its truly an honor to be recognized by HousingWire in this way," said Parker. "We're so excited by the impact we've achieved with Elevate, and look forward to broadening its scope in the year ahead."

"Through the Elevate event in Boston we were able to bring together more than 300 industry professionals for a day of motivation and business-building techniques," observed Amy Slotnick, Fairway's Senior Vice President. "The energy in the room was palpable and many agents referred to it as the best event of its kind in the area. New relationships were developed and older ones strengthened as a result of the Elevate event."

"The 2024 Marketing Leaders are once again setting the bar high, pushing boundaries and redefining excellence in mortgage and real estate," said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. "Their innovative strategies, creative campaigns and data-driven approaches are not only driving remarkable business growth but also inspiring a new standard of excellence. We are immensely proud to honor these visionary leaders who exemplify the transformative power of marketing."

