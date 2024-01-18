Half of Employees are Considering New Roles This Year Due to Money, Benefits and Location Requirements, per New iCIMS Data

iCIMS, Inc.

18 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

The iCIMS 2024 Workforce Report unveils challenges and opportunities for employees, employers and job seekers

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Great Resignation, the Great Reshuffle and a year that defied expectations, employees and employers alike have high hopes for 2024, despite conflicting trends in the labor market. Today, iCIMS published the 2024 Workforce Report, synthesizing key workforce data trends of 2023 and job seeker sentiment for the year ahead to help employers adapt talent strategies and succeed in 2024 and beyond.

The new iCIMS data reveals that workplace confidence among employees is rising. Despite big-name layoffs making headlines throughout 2023, 87% of people said they are not concerned about getting laid off in 2024. This optimistic outlook, perhaps attributed to cooling inflation or "surviving" the layoffs of 2023, is contributing to a newly revitalized and bullish workforce. The report uncovers how employee mindsets are eager to shift back to the job seekers' market of 2021-2022, however the data emphasizes that employers — and the job market — may not be moving at the same pace.

"This report underscores a complex and nuanced employment landscape that bucks conventional projections," said Rhea Moss, global head of workforce and customer insights at iCIMS. "Our analysis of iCIMS data gives employers the insights they need to understand an ever-changing labor market and make better decisions for their businesses. That's how organizations can adapt and innovate to be successful no matter which way the workforce winds blow."

Additional key findings include:

  • 2023 was a year that defied expectations. While application volume burst right out of the gate in January 2023 and remained robust all year, numbers fell off in Q4. Employers appear to be in a holding pattern – they are opening roles, but have slowed down hiring activity by 13% since last year. However, job seekers are still looking with confidence, with those same openings getting 14% more applications. Employers may not be feeling as confident as employees or are perhaps focusing on finding the right talent and growing existing employees.
  • Employees are on the move, again… More than half of respondents (51%) are considering looking for a new job this year. This represents a sizable jump from the previous year.
  • …Unless you show them the money: After a year of uncertainty, employee mindsets are shifting back to traditional motivators. The majority (52%) of people who will look for a new job cited salary as their top reason for seeking change. Furthermore, 50% of workers say they will look for a new job if they do not receive an expected promotion this year.
  • Rebutting return-to-office (RTO) mandates: Despite RTO conversations making headlines, out-of-state applications were up last year, making up 22% of total job applications, a slight uptick from the past few years. In addition, one third of people claim they would consider looking for a new job if their company announced they must return to office full time.
  • The hiring grass might not be greener for job seekers: Applications to external roles increased, while external hires plummeted 13% over the last year. As employers invest in internal mobility programs to grow and retain workers, now might be a good time for people to snag a new role with their current employer instead of looking elsewhere.

Laura Coccaro, chief people officer at iCIMS adds, "Now is the time to demonstrate internal mobility, career growth and career management opportunities for employees before they turn into job seekers."

Explore more findings and advice for talent acquisition success in iCIMS' fourth annual Workforce Report. See how iCIMS helped transform talent acquisition in 2023.

About iCIMS, Inc.
iCIMS empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of nearly 6,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 33 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com

