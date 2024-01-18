Half of Employees are Considering New Roles This Year Due to Money, Benefits and Location Requirements, per New iCIMS Data

The iCIMS 2024 Workforce Report unveils challenges and opportunities for employees, employers and job seekers

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Great Resignation, the Great Reshuffle and a year that defied expectations, employees and employers alike have high hopes for 2024, despite conflicting trends in the labor market. Today, iCIMS published the 2024 Workforce Report, synthesizing key workforce data trends of 2023 and job seeker sentiment for the year ahead to help employers adapt talent strategies and succeed in 2024 and beyond.

The new iCIMS data reveals that workplace confidence among employees is rising. Despite big-name layoffs making headlines throughout 2023, 87% of people said they are not concerned about getting laid off in 2024. This optimistic outlook, perhaps attributed to cooling inflation or "surviving" the layoffs of 2023, is contributing to a newly revitalized and bullish workforce. The report uncovers how employee mindsets are eager to shift back to the job seekers' market of 2021-2022, however the data emphasizes that employers — and the job market — may not be moving at the same pace.

"This report underscores a complex and nuanced employment landscape that bucks conventional projections," said Rhea Moss, global head of workforce and customer insights at iCIMS. "Our analysis of iCIMS data gives employers the insights they need to understand an ever-changing labor market and make better decisions for their businesses. That's how organizations can adapt and innovate to be successful no matter which way the workforce winds blow."

Additional key findings include:

More than half of respondents (51%) are considering looking for a new job this year. This represents a sizable jump from the previous year. …Unless you show them the money: After a year of uncertainty, employee mindsets are shifting back to traditional motivators. The majority (52%) of people who will look for a new job cited salary as their top reason for seeking change. Furthermore, 50% of workers say they will look for a new job if they do not receive an expected promotion this year.

Laura Coccaro, chief people officer at iCIMS adds, "Now is the time to demonstrate internal mobility, career growth and career management opportunities for employees before they turn into job seekers."

