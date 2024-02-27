Half of Private Camping Properties Added Campsites Last Year

News provided by

The Dyrt

27 Feb, 2024, 08:41 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, has found that 50% of private camping properties added campsites in 2023 in response to continued demand from the booming camping industry. These statistics are from the newly released 2024 Camping Report presented by The All-New Toyota Tacoma, the most in-depth and comprehensive look at the camping industry to date.

Continue Reading
New camping accommodations arrive at Emberglow Outdoor Resort in North Carolina. Credit: The Dyrt camper Michaela C.
New camping accommodations arrive at Emberglow Outdoor Resort in North Carolina. Credit: The Dyrt camper Michaela C.

Property managers across all 50 states were surveyed to gather information for the 2024 Camping Report. The addition of new campsites was spurred in part by results from the previous year's report, when 58.4% of campers reported difficulty booking a site because a campground was sold out. That number decreased to 45.5% last year.

"The current state of camping in America would have been inconceivable just five years ago, back when only the most competitive of campgrounds were booked up all summer," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "When the pandemic hit, camping became a bigger part of people's lives. It hasn't let up and properties are responding to the demand."

More than a third (34.7%) of the properties surveyed expanded an existing camping type in 2023. The top two types for expansion were RV sites at 26.2% and glamping at 22.1%. Also, 46.9% of properties added an entirely new type of campsite, with glamping leading the way at 10%.

"We expanded last year and again this year," says Tim Murphy, founder of Emberglow Outdoor Resort in Mill Spring, North Carolina. "Last year we added a 30-foot yurt, a safari tent and seven RV sites. After seeing the success of the new additions, we decided to add 12 more RV sites for the 2024 season. We are responding to the feedback that people loved our Outdoor Resort but it was difficult to find availability. Having more sites also allows us to do more in the way of events, on-site music and amenities for all to enjoy."

In addition to adding new sites, 25.5% of camping properties expanded their calendars, offering more dates for campers to book. Fall was the most common season for properties to expand their available dates followed by winter, an increasingly popular time of year to camp.

About The Dyrt
The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping resource with over 12 million user-generated reviews, photos and tips for every RV site, cabin, glamping and tent camping location, including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. The Dyrt is how campers search, save and book camping of any type anywhere in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get reservations at sold-out campgrounds, advanced maps, discounts on camping and more. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives more than 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all. www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:
Jason Simms
860-526-1555
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Dyrt

Also from this source

Finding an Available Campsite Got Slightly Easier in 2023 -- Still 4x Harder than 2019

Finding an Available Campsite Got Slightly Easier in 2023 -- Still 4x Harder than 2019

The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, has found that 45.5% of campers reported difficulty booking a site because a...
The Dyrt's 2024 Camping Report Finds Demand for Camping Still Increasing, but Supply Catching Up

The Dyrt's 2024 Camping Report Finds Demand for Camping Still Increasing, but Supply Catching Up

The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, has released its 2024 Camping Report Presented by The All-New Toyota Tacoma,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.