Side Income Becomes a Permanent Fixture: 72% of Workers Rely on Secondary Income Sources in 2026

Three in four U.S. workers now depend on side hustles, and most say they'll never quit.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --A new national survey from MyPerfectResume®, a leading resume-building platform, finds that side hustles and second jobs are now a permanent feature of American working life.

The 2026 State of Secondary Income Report finds that nearly three in four workers (72%) rely on at least one secondary income source, up from 71% last year. What was once a stopgap during high inflation has become a long-term necessity.

Key Findings

72% of U.S. workers now rely on at least one source of secondary income, up from 71% last year.

71% believe side income will become more common among U.S. workers next year

38% say inflation has significantly increased their need for additional income, and 72% say rising costs have made side work more necessary overall.

53% expect to maintain their same level of secondary income in 2026

26% think secondary income could eventually replace traditional raises, and half say only a major raise would convince them to quit side work.

"What began as a short-term response to rising prices has evolved into a lifestyle," said Jasmine Escalera, Career Expert at MyPerfectResume. "Workers aren't just hustling to make ends meet; they're hedging against uncertainty. Half say only a substantial raise could convince them to stop, and one in four wouldn't quit at all. Side income has become a permanent part of how Americans create financial security."

Financial Pressures Keep Workers Hustling

The data reveals a clear trend: supplemental income is no longer a financial experiment; it's an essential part of survival for most U.S. workers.

People are supplementing pay through a mix of:

Freelance or gig work (14%)

Side businesses they own (9%)

Investments like stocks or crypto (14%)

(14%) Passive income, such as rentals or royalties (9%)

A second job for another employer (4%)

That's a notable shift from last year's report, which found only 5% relying solely on their main job, meaning more Americans now depend on side work to make ends meet.

Cost of Living Is the Top Culprit

When asked what prompted their increased reliance on extra income, workers overwhelmingly cited rising prices and inflation (29%), followed by saving or paying down debt (11%) and pursuing financial stability (10%).

72% say inflation has made side work more necessary (up from 64% last year), while only 28% report no impact.

Motivations remain grounded in necessity rather than luxury:

26% cite covering basic living expenses

18% are paying off debt or loans

17% are building an emergency fund

16% are saving for a major life goal

15% say their goal is to afford nonessential items such as travel or hobbies.

Dual Workloads Impact

Overwork comes at a cost.

21% report their health has declined due to overwork (same as last year)

15% say they've experienced increased burnout

20% have less time for family or hobbies

However, 28% now say their workload feels very sustainable, suggesting many have adapted to the "two-job lifestyle."

A New Kind of Job Security

While most Americans say side income hasn't made them invincible at work, it provides peace of mind:

52% say having a second income makes them feel somewhat or definitely more secure

68% say their side work has never interfered with ambition or availability at their main job

Looking ahead, 54% expect to maintain the same level of side work in 2026, while 32% plan to increase it. Only 14% foresee scaling back.

The Future of Secondary Income

Most workers believe the side hustle economy is here to stay:

71% predict secondary income will become more common in 2026

26% think side income could eventually replace traditional raises from employers

That outlook reflects a workforce adjusting to stagnant wage growth and persistent financial insecurity, even as inflation cools. The message is clear: for many, job stability alone no longer feels secure enough.

To view the full report and obtain more information, please visit https://www.myperfectresume.com/career-center/careers/secondary-income-sources or contact Nathan Barber, Public Relations Specialist, at [email protected].

Methodology

The findings presented in this report are based on a nationally representative survey conducted by MyPerfectResume using Pollfish in October 2025. The survey collected responses from 1,000 U.S. adults who are currently employed full-time or part-time. Respondents answered a mix of single-selection and multiple-choice questions about secondary income sources, financial motivations, job performance, and future income expectations.

Demographic Breakdown:

Respondents were 43% male and 57% female. The age distribution was diverse: 8% aged 18–24, 15% aged 25–34, 20% aged 35–44, 16% aged 45–54, 17% aged 55–64, and 23% aged 65 or older. Education levels included 15% with graduate degrees, 27% with bachelor's degrees, 15% with associate's degrees, 40% with high school diplomas or equivalents, and 2% with less than a high school degree.

About MyPerfectResume

MyPerfectResume Resume Builder with professional templates is designed to help job seekers elevate their careers. The easy-to-use platform was created to eliminate the hassle of resume writing, offering professionally written examples, free expert tips, step-by-step guidance to make a resume, and valuable interview advice to create an outstanding job application effortlessly. Since 2013, MyPerfectResume's resume builder has helped more than 15 million job seekers create their perfect resumes online. Their comprehensive employment surveys have been featured in Forbes, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC, Newsweek, USA Today, BBC, Workable, and more. Stay connected with MyPerfectResume's latest Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Pinterest updates.

SOURCE MyPerfectResume