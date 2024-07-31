Halff Expands Arkansas Presence with New Fayetteville Office

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halff, an award-winning, employee-owned, diverse and full-service infrastructure consulting firm, has opened an office in Fayetteville, marking its second office in Northwest Arkansas and the fifth in the Natural State.

"Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., which has created an even greater need for Halff's services," President and CEO Jessica Baker Daily said. "Our new Fayetteville office's proximity to the University of Arkansas presents a huge opportunity for attracting future talent to Halff. I'm thrilled that our firm's continued growth is creating new opportunities for our people."

Located at 1465 East Joyce Boulevard, Suite 200, Halff's new office will offer services in planning, landscape architecture, land development, public works, surveying, transportation, water/wastewater and water resources.

Brian Maurer, PE, will serve as operations manager for the office, which will have 10 employees when the office opens on Aug. 1. Maurer, a University of Arkansas civil engineering graduate and an Arkansas Academy of Civil Engineering inductee, has more than 29 years of experience and recently served as Halff's vice president and director of public works.

According to the Engineering News-Record, Halff ranked as the second-largest design firm in Arkansas by 2023 revenue. Recently, Arkansas Business selected Halff as a Best Place to Work in Arkansas. In addition to its newest office in Fayetteville, Halff has four other Arkansas offices in Bentonville, Fort Smith, Little Rock and North Little Rock.

About the firm

Halff is an award-winning, employee-owned, diverse and full-service infrastructure consulting firm that improves lives and communities by turning ideas into reality. For nearly 75 years, Halff has provided smart solutions for clients throughout the United States. The people-first firm is committed to continuously investing in its employees and fostering a culture of collaboration.

Halff has more than 30 offices in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The firm was recognized as the 2023 Texas & Louisiana Design Firm of the Year by the Engineering News-Record. Halff is ranked No. 87 in the 2024 Top 500 Design Firms rankings by ENR. Halff is the No. 16 Top Workplace nationally in 2024 as ranked by Energage for businesses with 1,000 to 2,499 employees.

