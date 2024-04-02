Halff Expands Central Florida Presence with Acquisition of Singhofen & Associates

ORLANDO, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halff has finalized its acquisition of Orlando-based Singhofen & Associates, Inc., strengthening its expertise in water resources in central Florida and across the South. Singhofen will do business as Singhofen Halff.

Singhofen Halff logo From left, Halff President and Jessica Baker Daily with Singhofen principals Kent Boulicault, Robert Gaylord and Mark Troilo. (Photo by Mark Witte/Halff)

"We are thrilled to welcome Singhofen to the Halff family," said Halff President and CEO Jessica Baker Daily. "This acquisition bolsters Halff's footprint across central Florida and the state. As we continue our growth, preserving and enhancing our culture remains a top priority. Singhofen is renowned for its expertise in water resources modeling and design, mirroring Halff's legacy as a trailblazer in flood modeling. The values and standards of Singhofen closely align with the culture of excellence we uphold at Halff."

Established in 1983, Singhofen is a widely respected civil engineering firm offering a range of services to local, state and federal governments. Specializing in sustainable civil infrastructure design, Singhofen provides expertise in utilities, lift stations, roads, airfields, parking, drainage and more. In addition, Singhofen has unique expertise in surface water modeling and flood risk management, with founder Pete Singhofen having developed the ICPR hydrodynamic stormwater model. They have a long history of collaborating and developing solutions to complex problems for cities, counties and water management districts across Florida as well as federal agencies throughout the country, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), US Air Force, NASA and the Department of Labor.

"After 40 years of dedicated service to our clients, Singhofen is pleased about the opportunity to join Halff, a respected organization with a strong reputation in water resources," said Singhofen President Robert Gaylord. "We look forward to the chance to further enhance our established track record as part of Halff, a firm that aligns with our values, mission and vision for the future."

With the addition of Singhofen Halff's 30 employees, Halff expands to 10 offices and 230-plus employees in Florida. Across the firm's five-state footprint of Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, it now boasts 33 offices and a nationwide workforce of nearly 1,500 employees.

About the Firm

Halff is an award-winning, employee-owned, diverse and multidiscipline professional engineering firm that improves lives and communities by turning ideas into reality. For nearly 75 years, Halff has provided smart solutions for clients throughout the United States. The people-first firm is committed to continuously investing in its employees and fostering a culture of collaboration.

Halff has 33 offices in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The firm was recognized as the 2023 Texas & Louisiana Design Firm of the Year by the Engineering News-Record. Halff is ranked No. 85 in the 2023 Top 500 Design Firms rankings by ENR. Halff is the No. 16 Top Workplace nationally in 2024 as ranked by Energage for businesses with 1,000 to 2,499 employees.

For more information about Halff, visit halff.com.

Contact: Russell Luna

PR Leader

Halff

214.217.6687

[email protected]

SOURCE Halff