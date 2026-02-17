Halfpricesoft Releases 2026 ezPaycheck to Support OBBBA Federal Payroll Tax Changes

Enhanced ezPaycheck payroll software helps all size businesses adapt to new withholding rules, employer credits, and reporting requirements under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), Halfpricesoft.com has released a comprehensive 2026 update to ezPaycheck payroll software. The legislation introduces significant federal payroll tax changes, including revised income tax withholding tables, adjustments to employer tax credits, updated reporting thresholds, and modifications to certain payroll-related compliance requirements. The latest ezPaycheck update equips small and mid-sized businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers with the tools needed to navigate these changes accurately and efficiently.

ezPaycheck payroll software simplifies qualified tip and qualified overtime handling

Businesses can download and try the updated 2026 version of ezPaycheck today at Halfpricesoft.com to simplify payroll processing and stay compliant with OBBBA requirements.

The OBBBA brings several notable payroll-related updates, including:

Updated federal income tax withholding calculations

Adjustments to employer-side payroll tax credits and incentives

Revised wage reporting requirements and thresholds

Enhanced compliance standards for federal payroll tax filings

ezPaycheck has been updated to automatically reflect these changes within payroll calculations and tax form preparation. The software continues to provide an all-in-one solution for paycheck processing, tax calculations, and form printing, helping businesses reduce manual errors and avoid compliance risks during regulatory transitions.

"The One Big Beautiful Bill Act represents a substantial shift in federal payroll tax requirements," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft. "Our newest 2026 ezPaycheck update ensures that businesses can manage payroll with confidence, knowing their calculations and reporting processes align with the latest federal standards."

Usually, tips and overtime pay are fully taxable. Under the new legislation, these may become tax-exempt. Our latest update allows you to:

Track "Qualified Overtime" hours separately.

Categorize Tip Income for potential tax exemption.

Distinguish these from standard income for accurate reporting.

Below see a prepared and detailed guide to help understand these changes.

Read the guide

What Employers Must Know About 2026 Payroll Changes Under the Big Beautiful Tax Bill

ezPaycheck supports Qualified Overtime and Qualified Tips under 2026 rule:

How to Qualified Tips

How to Qualified Overtime

Halfpricesoft.com develops affordable, user-friendly business software solutions designed for U.S. businesses of all sizes. With a strong focus on simplicity, accuracy, and security, Halfpricesoft helps thousands of companies streamline payroll, tax filing, accounting, check printing, and direct deposit payment processes. Through practical, no-subscription software and ongoing innovation, we empowerbusinesses to operate efficiently and stay compliant with confidence.

