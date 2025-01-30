Halfpricesoft.com Gives Clients Peace of Mind with No Cost Extended Support for EzW2 Software

Extended Support Hours: Get Expert Help for W2 1099 Tax Reporting Queries for ezW2 Software

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ezW2 Software has been released and is ready for the January 31, W2 and 1099 recipient copies mailing deadline. Clients can rest easy knowing Halfpricesoft.com will be available for extended hours (Midnight EST Jan. 31) on this day to assist customers with questions and information regarding ezW2 tax preparation software. Halfpricesoft.com is offering extended technical support for last minute filing of W2 and 1099 MISC forms using EzW2 2015 tax preparation software. Business owners can either print and distribute or efile for faster results. Sending W2 and 1099 MISC forms has never been simpler.

ezW2 Software for Tax Professionals, Accountants and Employers - Process W2 and W3 Forms on Plain White Paper. No Pre-Printed Red Forms Required The Halfpricesoft.com team is offering customer support for ezW2 software until midnight EST on January 31, 2025 to assist with last minute filing headaches.

"Halfpricesoft.com will be extending support hours to give peace of mind to customers using ezW2 2024 and 1099 NEC software. The support team will provide assistance to customers until midnight Eastern Standard Time." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder Dr. Ge.

Prices start at only $49 for the single installation print and mail form version ($99 for the new enterprise version which will allow for efile and pdf processing) EzW2 2024 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all the W - 2, W - 3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms. A network version is also available for larger clients that have offices in multiple offices starting at $119.00 for two installations.

Potential clients can download and test for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp . The trial version prints forms with " TRIAL " watermark and limits e-filing. Once customers download software and enter a purchased license key the software unlocks for unlimited use.

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. It has been designed as a quality and user-friendly software for US small to mid-size businesses.

The 2025 edition of ezW2 offers businesses everything needed to prepare, print, and e-file W-2, W-3, 1099-NEC, and 1096 forms, helping in complicity with government regulations effortlessly. Key features include:

Print Forms on Plain Paper : Approved by the SSA and IRS, ezW2 eliminates the need for expensive pre-printed forms by allowing users to print W-2 and W-3 forms in black-and-white on plain paper.

: Approved by the SSA and IRS, ezW2 eliminates the need for expensive pre-printed forms by allowing users to print W-2 and W-3 forms in black-and-white on plain paper. E-filing Made Easy : With built-in e-filing capabilities, users can electronically submit forms directly to the IRS and SSA, saving time and reducing errors.

: With built-in e-filing capabilities, users can electronically submit forms directly to the IRS and SSA, saving time and reducing errors. Support for Multiple Businesses : Ideal for accountants and CPAs, ezW2 supports multiple businesses and unlimited form filings.

: Ideal for accountants and CPAs, ezW2 supports multiple businesses and unlimited form filings. Flexible Printing Options : Print employee W-2 forms for distribution or mail forms directly to employees.

Potential customers can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp . The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark until the license key is purchased and added.

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small to mid-size business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by customers for over 20 years and will allow US business owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com