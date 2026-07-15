Halfpricesoft.com has Updated ezCheckprinting Bundle To Deliver Enterprise-Level Power to QB Clients

QuickBooks clients can now bypass expensive pre-printed checks and unlock enhanced larger payment limits, multi-line notes, and network security upgrades, all with zero recurring fees.

REDMOND, Wash., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to SMBs facing tightening margins and rising operational costs, Halfpricesoft.com has released the latest popular ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer combo with no cost increase or recurring fees. Allowing for unlimited printing for unlimited companies at one flat rate.

Stop wasting money on overpriced pre-printed checks. Download the free, no-obligation trial of the ezCheckPrinting/Virtual printer combo, today and start printing unlimited secure checks on blank stock instantly. Click here to test drive it now

"We have updated our QuickBooks virtual printer combo not just to maintain seamless compatibility with QuickBooks 2026 and QuickBooks Online, but to give our users enterprise-grade features including a robust network password protection, without forcing clients into a costly monthly subscription." said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

What's New in the Updated ezCheckPrinting & Virtual Printer Combo:

Massive Financial Scaling: Increased the maximum single-check payment amount from $9,999,999.99 to $99,999,999.99 to support high-volume transactions.

Increased the maximum single-check payment amount from $9,999,999.99 to to support high-volume transactions. Enhanced Data Sharing: Improved logo and signature functionality, making it easier than ever to share assets across office networks.

Improved logo and signature functionality, making it easier than ever to share assets across office networks. Better Bookkeeping: Expanded Note fields now support multiple lines , allowing for more detailed remittance info and memo tracking.

Expanded Note fields now support , allowing for more detailed remittance info and memo tracking. Network-Level Security: Added robust password protection (Network version only) for ultimate peace of mind.

Added robust password protection (Network version only) for ultimate peace of mind. Full QuickBooks 2026 Support: Smooth, updated compatibility for both QuickBooks Online and the latest 2026 desktop editions.

Smooth, updated compatibility for both QuickBooks Online and the latest 2026 desktop editions. One-Click Batching: Save hours of manual labor by printing multiple checks simultaneously.

High Quality, Low Cost

Starting at a flat rate of just $149 for a single-user installation (with steep discounts available for network and multi-site setups), ezCheckPrinting requires no contract, no monthly maintenance fees, and no per-check charges. The software works with standard laser printers to generate bank-accepted MICR numbers, saving businesses by using blank check stock rather than expensive pre-printed checks.

Try Before You Buy

Halfpricesoft.com believes in complete transparency. QuickBooks users are invited to test-drive the software risk-free. The fully functional trial version can be downloaded with no obligation here.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com has been a trusted leader in small-to-midsize business and accountant software for over two decades. The company specializes in affordable, easy-to-use desktop and online solutions, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking, accounting tools, 1099/W2/1095 form software, and ezACH direct deposit systems. Trusted by thousands of business owners nationwide, Halfpricesoft.com simplifies back-office management so entrepreneurs can focus on growth.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com