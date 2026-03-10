Halfpricesoft.com Launches 2026 ezPaycheck Network Version to Empower Growing and Remote-Ready Businesses

New Multi-Office Payroll Solution Enables Simultaneous Check and Tax Form Printing Across Locations.

REDMOND, Wash., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com announces the release of the latest 2026 ezPaycheck payroll software , now available in a powerful network version designed to support growing companies and remote teams. This enhanced edition allows businesses to securely share payroll data between multiple offices while enabling simultaneous printing of payroll checks and tax forms, streamlining operations for organizations with expanding workforces and distributed staff.

Businesses ready to streamline payroll across locations can learn more about the 2026 ezPaycheck Network Version and download a trial version today.

As companies continue to scale and adapt to hybrid and remote work environments, payroll accuracy and accessibility remain mission-critical. The 2026 ezPaycheck Network Version addresses these needs by allowing authorized users in different locations to access shared payroll data in real time.

Developers at Halfpricesoft.com engineered the system to accommodate multi-office operations, making it easier for accounting teams, HR departments, and administrators to process payroll efficiently without duplication of effort. Whether printing tax forms at headquarters or issuing payroll checks from a satellite office, businesses can operate seamlessly and simultaneously.

The network version maintains the user-friendly interface ezPaycheck is known for, while expanding its capabilities to meet the demands of modern business structures. Growing companies can now manage payroll with greater flexibility, improved coordination, and increased productivity.

"Our goal is to simplify payroll processing for businesses at every stage of growth," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With the 2026 ezPaycheck Network Version, companies can confidently manage payroll across multiple offices and remote teams, without sacrificing efficiency or control."

Tax service professionals who use in-house ezPaycheck software to process payroll can enjoy several benefits, including:

Customization : ezPaycheck can calculate federal, state, and local taxes automatically, with the option to manually enter after-the-fact checks to override tax tables. Cost Efficiency : Unlimited Company Accounts with One Flat Rate. Over time, in-house software can be more cost-effective than paying for third-party services, especially for larger firms with significant payroll volumes. It eliminates recurring subscription fees associated with outsourced payroll services. Data Control and Security : Managing payroll in-house means that sensitive employee and financial data remains within the organization, reducing the risk of data breaches or leaks that can occur when using third-party providers. Integration with Other Systems : In-house software can be seamlessly integrated with other internal systems, such as ezW2 and ezACH direct deposit software. Real-Time Updates and Accuracy : Having control over the software allows for immediate updates and adjustments to payroll processing in response to changes in tax laws, regulations, or company policies, ensuring compliance and reducing the risk of penalties. Scalability : In-house ezPaycheck software grows with the company based on the company's growth or changes in workforce size at one cost. Faster Processing : With direct access to the software, payroll processing can be completed more quickly, with fewer delays than might occur when relying on an external provider. Direct Support : The IT team for Halfpricesoft.com can provide immediate support and troubleshooting for any issues that arise with the software, reducing downtime and maintaining continuity in payroll processing.

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version, separately.

Priced at $169.00 per calendar year for a single installation, (unlimited checks for many entities). ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Download and test drive today at no cost or obligation for up to 30 days**.Please note: trial appears on checks and forms until the license key is purchased and entered into the demo version.**

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small to midsize business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of businesses for over 20 years and will help US businesses simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com