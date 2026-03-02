Halia Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the BIO Investment & Growth Summit
Mar 02, 2026, 08:35 ET
LEHI, Utah, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies grounded in human biology, today announced that it will deliver a company presentation at the BIO Investment & Growth Summit.
David Bearss, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Halia Therapeutics, will present an overview of the company's strategy, platform, and clinical programs.
Presentation Details
Event: BIO Investment & Growth Summit
Date/Time: Monday, March 2, 2026 at 2:30 PM
Location: Ballroom I, Salon C
About NEK7
NEK7 is a critical regulator of inflammasome activation and a required component for assembly and activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome. Activation of this pathway can drive the release of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β and IL-18, contributing to chronic inflammation across hematology, cardiometabolic, pain, and other inflammation-driven diseases. Targeting NEK7 offers a pathway-level approach to modulating NLRP3 inflammasome activity upstream, providing a differentiated strategy versus blocking individual downstream cytokines.
About Halia Therapeutics
Halia Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class inflammasome inhibitors. We target the root causes of inflammation-driven diseases to create transformative therapies.
