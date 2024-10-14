Halia Therapeutics to Participate in Panel at BIO Investor Forum 2024

Dr. David J. Bearss , CEO, will partake in a panel focused on Neurodegenerative Disease Targets and Pipelines on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00-11:50 am PT

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc. (Halia), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics, will participate in a panel at the BIO Investor Forum taking place October 15-16, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.

Dr. Bearss will take part in the panel discussion: 'Expansion of Neurodegenerative Disease Targets and Pipelines' which will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 11:00-11:50 am PT at the Venetian Room, Fairmont San Francisco.

This session will feature leading innovators who will discuss the latest advancements in diverse approaches to neurodegenerative diseases. Attendees will learn about the evolving landscape of neurodegenerative disease research and development, the potential of novel targets, and the implications for future treatment and investment opportunities.

A Phase 1 trial evaluating Halia Therapeutics' compound HT-4253 was recently initiated to assess its safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in healthy adults. HT4253 functions by inhibiting LRRK2, a regulator in neuroinflammation associated with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Bio Investor Forum showcases drug development programs that are ready for partnering and venture funding, with a focus on treating patients by accelerating the progress of new therapeutic technologies into commercialization. David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and CEO, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings with registered conference attendees at the forum. Meetings can be scheduled through the partnering system.

To view the full agenda please visit https://bif.bio.org/program/sessions .

About HT-4253

HT-4253 is an orally administered small molecule with excellent brain penetration that targets a mediator of neuroinflammation called LRRK2. Chronic inflammation in the brain is a driver of several neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. Halia scientists have shown that LRRK2 is an essential regulator of neuroinflammation. LRRK2 inhibition by HT-4253 could represent a new way to treat neurodegenerative diseases with an inflammation component by changing how the disease progresses. HT-4253 is currently being evaluated in a Phase I trial determining its safety and tolerability in healthy volunteer subjects (NCT06537817).

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase I study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. Halia has also initiated 2 Phase II trials to evaluate the efficacy of HT-6184 for the treatment of lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and on post-procedure diagnostic biomarkers of inflammation and pain (NCT06241742). Halia recently initiated a Phase I trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of its LRRK2 inhibitor, HT-4253, in healthy volunteer subjects (NCT06537817).

The company's headquarters are in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Company Contact

Halia Therapeutics

[email protected]

+1 (385) 355-4315

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

+1 (646) 942-5604

[email protected]

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics