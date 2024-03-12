Halia Therapeutics to Present at BIO-Europe Spring 2024 Conference

Presentation to be held on Tuesday, March 19, from 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. CET

LEHI, Utah, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of small molecule medications designed to combat inflammation, today announced that David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics, will present at the BIO-Europe Spring 2024 Conference on Tuesday, March 19.

Dr. Bearss' presentation will highlight the recent developments in Halia's pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, including the 2 ongoing Phase II clinical trials evaluating its lead asset, HT-6184, a selective and orally bioavailable first-in-class inhibitor of the NLRP3/NEK7 inflammasome. The presentation will include recent business updates and anticipated milestones.

Details about the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics

Date: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. CET

Location: Barcelona International Convention Centre - CCIB, Barcelona, Spain

Room: 133/134

Registration: Here

This premier event will mark the 19th edition, bringing together over 1,000 companies, 2,000 visitors, and key decision-makers from around the globe to explore the latest advancements and forge strategic partnerships. Dr. Bearss and Jeff Burton, CFO, will be available for meetings with registered conference attendees.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase I study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. Halia has also initiated 2 Phase II trials to evaluate the efficacy of HT-6184 for the treatment of lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and on post-procedure diagnostic biomarkers of inflammation and pain (NCT06241742). The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Company Contact:

James Dye

+1.385.355.4315

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

+1 (646) 942-5604

[email protected]

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics