Halifax-Backed Delphi Behavioral Health Group Merges With Summit Behavioral Health

Summit, headquartered in Princeton Junction, NJ, operates a network of treatment centers that offer drug and alcohol medical detox, residential, and outpatient services. Summit's integrative treatment combines cognitive-behavioral and rational emotive behavioral therapy techniques with 12-step facilitation and relapse prevention.

The combined corporate company, which will be called Delphi, will be led by current Delphi CEO, Dominic Sirianni, and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Summit's centers will retain their current Serenity at Summit branding, as well as their core leadership and operational staff. Together, the Company will operate 14 facilities across six states. Summit co-founder David Sears will remain active with the Company and will serve on the Board of Directors.

"Addiction is in the headlines every day. It is now part of the national zeitgeist. Countless families, communities and workplaces across the country are burdened by its consequences; it is imperative that individuals be offered treatment that can turn their lives around," said Mr. Sirianni. "With the support of The Halifax Group, Delphi continues to build a national platform that can help address this enormous need. The Summit team brings a level of clinical excellence and dedication that matches perfectly with the Delphi vision and mission."

"We are excited to partner with Delphi, which shares our desire to build a national leader in the addiction treatment space. Together, we are committed to providing greater access to the highest standard of care for the many thousands of individuals struggling with addiction," said Mr. Sears.

About Summit Behavioral Health

Summit Behavioral Health programs are based on the fundamental belief that no single treatment philosophy or approach is best for everyone. The staff collaboratively creates individual treatment plans to reflect each client's unique needs and empower him or her to succeed. Summit partners with the individual to begin a transformational journey from hope to healing and beyond. Summit operates three outpatient facilities and one detox facility in New Jersey, a detox and residential treatment facility in Massachusetts, and an outpatient facility in Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.summitbehavioralhealth.com.

About Delphi Behavioral Health Group

Delphi Behavioral Health Group was created with the goal of fostering long-term recovery for individuals suffering from substance abuse and chemical dependence. Addiction specialists and trained medical professionals use proven methods to heal individuals in a variety of settings designed to address the core issues behind this chronic disease. Delphi's programs are Joint Commission accredited, have high clinician-to-patient ratio and deliver personalized care. The Delphi family of brands includes Palm Beach Institute, which was founded in 1970, making it the first private program in Southern Florida, and Arete Recovery, a new, 39-bed detox and residential facility which opened in 2016. Later this year, Delphi plans to open Maryland House near Baltimore, which will be the first detox licensed in the state in nearly 20 years. For more information, please visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

About The Halifax Group

The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $250 million. Halifax invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, franchising and infrastructure. The firm maintains offices in Washington, D.C.; Dallas, TX; and Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

