Halifax Group Makes Inc.'s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halifax Group, a middle market private equity firm that partners with management to invest in market-leading companies, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors list. The list recognizes private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of backing entrepreneurs.

This year's list, Inc.'s sixth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, showcases 269 firms that support entrepreneurs to drive growth in their businesses. All the firms on the Inc. list have remained actively involved with the businesses in which they invest.

Chris Cathcart, Managing Partner at Halifax, said, "We are honored to be recognized again by Inc. This award speaks to the trust and respect we are grateful to have earned from our entrepreneur partners. Halifax is proud to help founders build their legacies by supporting growth at their companies and positioning businesses for the future."

Halifax has invested more than $750 million in 19 founder- and family-owned companies since the firm was founded in 1999. The firm invests in companies across Health & Wellness, Outsourced Services, and Franchising.

"It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "So we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

The Inc. 2024 Founder Friendly Investors award is given to investors who back founder-led businesses and help them thrive. Winning firms are selected based upon their track record, reputation, leadership and founder references. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one-year post-investment. Halifax submitted stories of founder-led investments and our value creation and paid a fee to Inc. for submitting an entry. Inc. compiled its list by directly surveying founders who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms and worked with lenders. Inc. then examined data on portfolio company growth during those partnerships. This award is not to be construed as indicative of future performance. To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2024.

About Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

