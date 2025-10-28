Halifax Group Named to Inc.'s 2025 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halifax Group, a middle market private equity firm that partners with management to invest in market-leading companies, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors list. The list recognizes private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of backing entrepreneurs.

This year's list, Inc.'s seventh annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, features 248 firms that support entrepreneurs to drive growth in their businesses. All the firms on the Inc. list have remained actively involved with the businesses in which they invest.

Chris Cathcart, Managing Partner at Halifax, said, "Halifax is honored to be recognized once again by Inc. This recognition underscores the enduring strength of our partnerships with entrepreneurs. We view each investment as a collaboration — working closely with founders to help them realize their ambitions, strengthen their organizations, and build lasting value for their communities. Our team is committed to earning their trust through consistency, transparency, and practical support as we work together to position their businesses for long-term success."

Halifax has invested more than $850 million in 22 founder- and family-owned companies since the firm was founded in 1999. The firm invests in companies across Health & Wellness, Outsourced Business Services, and Franchising.

"Raising capital is no small feat for today's entrepreneurs. That's why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing—those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey—is both rare and invaluable," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed."

The Inc. 2025 Founder Friendly Investors award is given to investors who back founder-led businesses and help them thrive. Winning firms are selected based upon their track record, reputation, leadership and founder references. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one-year post-investment. Halifax submitted stories of founder-led investments and our value creation and paid a fee to Inc. for submitting an entry. Inc. compiled its list by directly surveying entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms and worked with lenders. Inc. then examined data on portfolio company growth during those partnerships. This award is not to be construed as indicative of future performance. To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors.

About Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC.

