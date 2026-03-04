Halifax Group Receives BluWave 2026 Top PE Innovator Award

BluWave's Awards Recognize Top 2% of the Most Innovative Private Equity Firms in North America

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halifax Group ("Halifax") announced today that it has received a BluWave 2026 Top PE Innovator Award, which recognizes the top 2% of private equity firms that differentially embrace proactive due diligence, transformative value creation, modern private equity firm operations, and corporate citizenship practices.

"Halifax is honored to be recognized by BluWave as a Top PE Innovator for five consecutive years," said Chris Cathcart, Managing Partner at Halifax. At Halifax, innovation begins with strategy. We partner closely with management teams to define a clear, differentiated path for value creation at the outset of each investment, and we support that strategy by enhancing the people, processes, and systems needed to build a scalable platform. This disciplined, strategy-led approach enables our companies to accelerate growth, strengthen competitive positioning, and create lasting value for shareholders."

BluWave's fifth annual Top Private Equity Innovator awardees were selected by a cross-functional committee that assessed candidates in consultation with a broad universe of limited partners, investment bankers, industry thought leaders, and service providers in the private equity ecosystem. As part of their selection process, the committee evaluated more than 6,000 private equity firms and utilized more than 75 different factors, incorporating more than 400,000 data points.

"This year's top private equity innovators are proving that thoughtful innovation fuels real economic impact," said Sean Mooney, Founder and CEO of BluWave. "By rethinking how value is created, they are leading the industry forward and delivering meaningful outcomes for businesses, communities, and investors alike."

The Top Private Equity Innovator Awards are distinctive in that they involve no financial obligations from any participants, and the selection process is independent of any customer relationships. For more information on the BluWave 2026 Top Private Equity Innovator Awards, including the selection process, criteria, and recipients, please visit bluwave.net/awards .

About Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC.

About BluWave

BluWave is the execution and value creation resources platform of the private equity industry. Trusted by hundreds of PE firms and thousands of their portfolio companies, BluWave connects the exact-fit third-party resources business builders need to assess, create, and grow value. The company combines proprietary AI technology, data-driven insights, and a concierge-grade experience to help PE firms and their portfolio companies execute with speed, precision, and confidence.

For more information about BluWave, visit BluWave.net .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hurson

LLYC

[email protected]

*BluWave, LP has not received investment capital from and holds no ownership interest in the PE firms recognized under the Top Private Equity Innovator awards program. BluWave received no compensation from any of the PE firms in connection with this awards program. However, BluWave may otherwise provide services to the PE firms and/or their portfolio companies, but BluWave confirms that its assessment of the PE firms was independent of any such service arrangements. Top 2% in the PE industry is based on BluWave's review of the more than 6,000 PE firms in the U.S. and Canada, from which the PE firms were selected as award recipients.

SOURCE Halifax Group