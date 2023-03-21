Halifax Health Partners with XSOLIS for More Efficient and Strategic Utilization Review Solutions

AI-driven technology will enable staff to do more with less across three facilities and accelerate

payer-provider alignment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, today announced its CORTEX® platform is live within Halifax Health's three hospitals. The east central Florida-based hospital system has provided high-quality healthcare for more than 90 years and recently launched XSOLIS' CORTEX platform and Physician Advisory Services to help its staff deliver next-generation care and results.

"As the healthcare industry continues to face staff shortages, health systems need to be able to do more with less to continue providing superior patient-centered services," said Lottie Odom, MBA, MSN, BSN, RN, vice president of clinical integration at Halifax Health. "After confirming XSOLIS is the market leader in solving these problems and mitigating revenue risk associated with misaligned care level status, we worked to quickly implement its CORTEX platform. XSOLIS' solution and service have already been phenomenal, leading to early positive results."

It was essential for Halifax Health to find the right solution to quickly address the administrative challenges it was looking to solve. XSOLIS' AI-driven CORTEX platform offers real-time clinical data sharing across its connected network to realize clinical efficiencies, ease payer-provider friction, accelerate alignment, and reduce subjectivity and manual work typically associated with case reviews to save users time and money.

XSOLIS enables Halifax Health to streamline workflows across its three hospitals to achieve greater efficiencies between its utilization management and physician advisor teams. CORTEX's advanced case management analytics and reporting capabilities can also be shared beyond both teams to help the hospital system leverage data in more effective ways, system wide. In addition, XSOLIS' established presence among payer networks located in Florida helps to foster streamlined connections between Halifax Health and its payer organizations.

"As we enter a new era of healthcare, more payers and providers need to be equipped with the tools to increase efficiency and communication with one another," said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder at XSOLIS. "We're excited to continue supporting Halifax Health in this next phase and create new opportunities to expand its high-quality patient care."

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

About Halifax Health

Recognized as one of the 50 Top Cardiovascular HospitalsTM in the United States by IBM Watson HealthTM, Halifax Health serves Volusia and Flagler counties, providing a continuum of healthcare services through a network of organizations including a tertiary hospital, three community hospitals, urgent cares, psychiatric services, a cancer treatment center with five outpatient rehabilitation clinics, primary care walk-in clinics, a clinic specializing in women's health, a pediatric care community clinic, three children's medical practices, a home healthcare agency, and an exclusive provider organization. Halifax Health offers the area's only Level II Trauma Center, Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center, Center for Transplant Services, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Emergency Department, Child and Adolescent Behavioral Services, complete Neurosurgical Services, OB Emergency Department and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that cares for babies born earlier than 28 weeks. For more information, visit www.halifaxhealth.org.

