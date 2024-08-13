Xsolis Ranks for 3rd Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000

Xsolis listed among America's fastest-growing private companies from 2022-2024

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xsolis, the AI-driven health technology company with a human-centered approach, revealed today that it is recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list for the 3rd year in a row, ranking No. 3903. The annual list honors the fastest-growing private companies in America, providing a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

"We are proud to be listed on the Inc. 5000 for the third year, among some of the nation's most preeminent entrepreneurial businesses," said Joan Butters, Xsolis co-founder and CEO. "Xsolis' sustained growth reiterates that our industry-leading AI solutions are needed now, more than ever before – breaking down healthcare silos to reduce unnecessary administrative burden for the understaffed healthcare industry and fostering collaboration across our connected network of providers and payers."

By harnessing the power of data and artificial intelligence, Xsolis meets the healthcare industry's growing demands for more data-driven decision making and seamless payer-provider data-sharing via its AI platform, Dragonfly. The platform synthesizes relevant clinical and financial data from patients' electronic health record, enabling the creation of a real-time clinical profile that is continuously evaluated against a vast database of situationally relevant cases.

The AI platform was relaunched from CORTEX® to Dragonfly in late 2023 and has made over 2.7 billion predictions to date, saving customers over $1.5 billion since the company's inception. The company currently serves more than 530 hospitals and health systems and more than 620 payer connections.

"As a leader in our use of AI in healthcare since the company's founding in 2013, the last couple of years have brought more understanding and excitement about the adoption of AI in healthcare," said Butters. "What sets Xsolis apart is our leadership and tenure in an increasingly competitive field and our solid track record with our clients."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company with a human-centered approach, fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and payers through real-time transparency, objective data for increased accuracy and alignment of medical necessity decisions, and more efficient outcomes. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

