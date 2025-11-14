Halifax Humane Society Purchases Landmark Latitude Margaritaville Sales Center

Plans Underway to Transform Iconic Building into a State-of-the-Art Community Veterinary Hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halifax Humane Society announces the purchase of the landmark Latitude Margaritaville Sales Office located at 2400 LPGA Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Fla. 32124, marking a major milestone in the organization's long-term strategy to expand access to affordable, compassionate veterinary care for pets and the people who love them.

Following an extensive redesign and remodel of the 8,152-square-foot facility, the nonprofit will open its first-ever public-facing Community Veterinary Hospital, providing comprehensive medical care for dogs and cats while helping to keep beloved pets healthy, happy, and at home—where they belong.

"This year, the number of owner-surrendered dogs and cats entering the animal shelter has more than tripled," said Sean Hawkins, CAWA, CFRE, chief executive officer of Halifax Humane Society. "The biggest reason people are giving up their beloved pets is because they can no longer afford to care for them. The national veterinary shortage, rising costs, and economic pressures are making even basic veterinary care out of reach for many pet owners."

Hawkins added that access to care programs—like Halifax Humane Society's Community Veterinary Hospital—are essential to addressing the root causes of why some people relinquish their pets to shelters, or worse, abandon them on the streets. "Nonprofit organizations like Halifax Humane Society are investing their resources into programs that meet people where they are and help them care better for their pets," he said. "People shouldn't be forced into situations where a beloved family member has to be given up because they cannot afford a vet bill. Our motto is 'No judgment, just help.'"

The $2.9 million purchase of the building and 3-acre parcel was made possible through a generous restricted gift from the estate of an anonymous donor, who designated her legacy gift exclusively for capital projects that directly benefit animals at Halifax Humane Society.

"Many caring people and corporations were behind making this purchase a reality," Hawkins said. "We're deeply grateful for the generosity and partnership that made this dream achievable." Attorney Jeff Sweet of Korey Sweet McKinnon & Simpson donated his legal services to complete the real estate transaction on behalf of Halifax Humane Society. CTO Realty Growth, Inc.'s original donation of land established Halifax Humane Society's 2364 LPGA Boulevard headquarters location and the Lohman Pet Adoption Center, laying the foundation for this new expansion.

"We anticipate the remodeling and equipping of the building to cost upwards of $2 million," said Hawkins. Even with capital costs in hand, there will be a need to raise operating funds to support the bold new mission. "We intend to provide veterinary care at affordable prices for pet owners who cannot take their animals to a private practice veterinarian," said Hawkins. "An emergency fund supported entirely by donations will cover costs for pet owners without any financial resources at all." Naming rights for specific program areas and the establishment of operating funds are philanthropic opportunities available for those who want to get involved.

Construction and remodeling of the facility into a modern, state-of-the-art veterinary hospital is expected to take approximately ten months, with an anticipated opening in late 2026.

"The completion of this project continues the development and deployment of high-impact, lifesaving programs that serve Volusia County residents and the pets they love," Hawkins said.

For more information or to support this project, visit www.HalifaxHumaneSociety.org.

ABOUT HALIFAX HUMANE SOCIETY

Since 1937, Halifax Humane Society has been dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals. Today, the organization operates the Lohman Pet Adoption Center at 2364 LPGA Blvd., the Redinger Spay & Neuter Clinic at 600 Mason Ave., and the HHS Thrift Store in Ormond Beach—serving more than 15,000 animals each year through sheltering, adoption, veterinary, and community support programs.

