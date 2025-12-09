Halifax Humane Society's Furball: Barkfest at Tiffany's Shines Bright with Record Support for Lifesaving Animal Care

CNN Hero Dr. Kwane Stewart Headlines a Night of Glamour, Compassion, and Community Impact

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halifax Humane Society's 16th Annual Furball: Barkfest at Tiffany's delivered a sparkling evening of heart, purpose, and Hollywood-style excitement—raising an astounding $736,343 to fuel lifesaving programs for animals and expand access to affordable veterinary care throughout Volusia County.

Held at the Ocean Center and presented by Ritchey Cadillac, the black-tie gala welcomed more than 600 passionate animal advocates, community leaders, and philanthropic partners for an unforgettable night of celebration and impact. Guests were treated to red-carpet arrivals, dazzling entertainment, a gourmet dinner, thrilling live and silent auctions, and a powerful message of hope for pets and the people who love them.

The evening was masterfully emceed by WKMG News 6 Anchor Ginger Gadsden.

This year's event featured CNN Hero of the Year Dr. Kwane Stewart, founder of Project Street Vet. His heartfelt keynote underscored the crisis facing families who can no longer afford basic veterinary care and highlighted the bold new Community Veterinary Clinic.

"Having Dr. Kwane Stewart join us was extraordinary," said Sean Hawkins, CAWA, CFRE, CEO of Halifax Humane Society. "His message—that compassion and access to veterinary care keep families together—captures the heart of our mission. Tonight's generosity moves us closer to opening our Community Veterinary Clinic, ensuring no family has to surrender a beloved pet simply because they cannot afford care."

Highlights of the evening:

Sheriff Mike Chitwood received the 2025 Animal Hero Award. A dedicated public servant whose steadfast commitment to animal welfare and community safety has made an immense difference.

Ormond Beach Police Department Officer Austin Long and K9 Argo received the "2025 K9 Officer of the Year Award."

Show-stopping live auction included VIP experiences with John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Save the Chimps private tour, U.S. Open VIP package, and Nancy Lohman securing the naming rights of the new Welcome Center, dedicated to Jeff Sweet.

Perfectly paired wine with each course provided by the experts at S.R. Perrott.

Tiffany-inspired décor, signature cocktails, red-carpet interviews, and mission moments.

Celebrating Leadership & Community Partnership

Gala Chairwoman Nancy Lohman praised the evening's extraordinary impact:

"This community shows up for the animals—and for the families who love them. Tonight was a celebration of compassion, generosity, and forward momentum. We are building a future where no animal suffers, no person is turned away, and every family has the support they need."

Diamond Sponsors—including Lowell & Nancy Lohman, Cici & Hyatt Brown, Fetch Pet Insurance, Boehringer Ingelheim, Superior Fence & Rail, Dream Home Inspections, WKMG News 6, and Brown & Brown—played a pivotal role in the event's success and in advancing Halifax Humane Society's expanding programs.

A Lifesaving Mission Since 1937

Funds raised from the Furball support Halifax Humane Society's essential programs, including adoption and foster services, community pet safety nets, behavior and enrichment initiatives, and now, the organization's landmark step into accessible veterinary care through the new Community Veterinary Clinic.

Founded in 1937, Halifax Humane Society has remained steadfast in its mission to prevent cruelty to animals and provide hopeful second chances. With more than 15,000 animals served each year, the organization continues to expand services that meet the evolving needs of the community.

Media Contact:

Sean Hawkins, CAWA, CFRE

Cell: (713) 269-3574

[email protected]

Event photography here: https://pixies.et/ypiqlp0W

SOURCE Halifax Humane Society