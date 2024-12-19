Halifax Invests in Q-mation, a Leading Industrial Automation Solution Partner

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a middle-market private equity firm that partners with management to invest in market-leading companies, announced today that it has completed an investment in Q-mation (the "Company"), a leading industrial automation software and hardware distributor and services provider in North America. Q-mation's CEO, Bob D'Agostino, and the Company's founders will invest alongside Halifax, and existing management will continue to lead the business. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are excited to join forces with Halifax and work towards a shared strategic vision for Q-mation," commented Mr. D'Agostino. "We look forward to leveraging the Halifax team's experience in IT services and industrial automation as well as the firm's financial and operational resources to help us deepen our value proposition to our customers, OEM partners, and employees."

"Q-mation's impressive understanding of its customers' industrial automation needs has helped the Company deliver solutions that drive meaningful results for its customers," said Davis Hostetter, Managing Director at Halifax. "Leading companies across a variety of industries rely on automation software to innovate and optimize their footprints, and Q-mation supports them along the journey. Its success is reflected in its deep customer relationships and superior execution, which we will build upon as we support the Company's future growth."

Founded in 1987 by Russ Fadel and Tom Holden and based in Horsham, PA, Q-mation is known for its focus on selling and supporting mission-critical industrial automation systems, such as SCADA, HMI and MES software, through its consultative selling approach, high-touch customer support, training and integration services. The Company is a leading partner to AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, and Strongarm, a premier industrial automation hardware OEM. Q-mation serves a blue-chip customer base across the pharmaceutical & life sciences, CPG, food & beverage, power & utilities, oil & gas, and light industrial manufacturing end markets and benefits from the continued digitization of these sectors' industrial footprints.

David Bard, Partner at Halifax added, "IT services and industrial automation are key focus areas for Halifax, around which we have developed a deep expertise and strategies for growth. We are delighted to partner with Bob and his team as we work to refine and expand Q-mation's differentiated market position and amplify its decades-long success."

Halifax has a history of supporting leading IT services companies. This includes TriMech, an end-to-end solution partner to the advanced design, engineering and manufacturing ecosystem, which Halifax developed into a leading global platform and sold a majority stake to Sentinel Capital Partners in 2022, and Milestone Technologies, a provider of value-added IT services across Applications, Cloud, and Infrastructure to blue-chip, enterprise clients.

About Q-mation

Q-mation is a leading sales, support, services, and training organization for AVEVA software solutions, serving corporate end-users, single manufacturing sites, and original equipment manufacturers. Delivering automated solutions in industrial environments since 1987, Q-mation is an expert in applying software and technology to build sustainable solutions from SCADA through MES. The company partners with its customers and other industry participants to deliver software upgrades, application changes, technology migrations, and more to support companies undergoing digital transformation.

About Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC.

