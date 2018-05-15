Halifax Partners with ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy & Education

ChanceLight, headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., serves nearly 19,000 clients and students each year at more than 150 locations in more than 20 states. The Company serves those with autism spectrum and other behavioral disorders. ChanceLight Therapy provides in-home pediatric speech, physical and occupational therapy to infants, toddlers, teens and young adults who have medically complex needs. ChanceLight Education includes the Ombudsman alternative education program, which partners with more than 100 school districts to serve at-risk students, and Spectrum Center Schools and Programs, which partners with more than 115 school districts to operate schools and programs for students with special needs.

ChanceLight's mission-driven management team is led by CEO Mark Claypool, who has more than 20 years of experience in education, behavioral health and residential treatment programs.

"Everyone at ChanceLight is committed to our social mission - to offer hope and to change the direction of children's lives by offering them the opportunity to create successful, independent futures," Claypool said. "Halifax believes in our social mission and shares our goal of helping children and families now and in the future. Halifax is the perfect partner for us."

"We have a deep commitment to support companies in both the education and behavioral health sectors, and we value the unique intersection of these focus areas found in ChanceLight," Scott Plumridge, Partner at Halifax, said. "We were drawn to Mark and the ChanceLight team because of their dedication to the Company's mission of providing the highest quality solutions in a variety of formats across the country. We are thrilled to partner with them to help bring ChanceLight's services to more children and families."

About ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy & Education

About The Halifax Group

The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $250 million. Halifax invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, education, outsourced business services, franchising and infrastructure. The firm maintains offices in Washington, D.C.; Dallas, TX; and Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

