Halifax's Truvant Wins ACG Middle Market Growth Job Creator Award

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two portfolio companies of The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial businesses, were recognized by the ACG's (Association for Corporate Growth) first annual Middle Market Growth (MMG) awards announced on April 26, 2021. Truvant (formerly named Prairie Industries Holdings) won the Job Creator award and The PromptCare Companies ("PromptCare") was named a finalist in the Workplace award category.

Finalists and winners were chosen by a panel of expert judges selected by the MMG team and based on the editorial criteria set for each award in the areas of growth, innovation, job creation and retention, and workplace culture. The Job Creation award recognizes significant job creation or retention over the past year. The Workplace award, sponsored by Insperity, recognizes exceptional employers in the middle market that demonstrated a vibrant corporate culture, strong employee retention and engagement, or innovative benefits.

Truvant (formerly Prairie Industries Holdings) is a Wisconsin-based contract packaging and contract manufacturing business that specializes in consumer goods and food products. Over the past year, the company not only retained workers, but grew its domestic workforce and acquired a large European business. Due to a significant increase in demand from both new and existing customers, Truvant added approximately 500 new positions across the organization and has plans to open a new facility in the Midwest. When expanding its team, Truvant was mindful of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, with women holding 40% of senior leadership positions at the company.

PromptCare is a New Jersey-based provider of specialty infusion and respiratory services that serves more than 12,000 patients in 16 states across the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. Due to attentive planning and resourcefulness by both management and staff when the pandemic struck, the company was able to move approximately 80% of its workforce across its 28 locations to home settings almost immediately. PromptCare also managed to supply protective equipment to frontline workers, who were able to safely continue to administer at-home care to their patients, freeing up critical hospital resources for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Their efforts meant that PromptCare did not lose or turn down a single patient over the past year.

Scott Plumridge, Halifax Managing Partner, said, "We are proud of our partners at Truvant and PromptCare, and the positive impacts they have made on their communities in a very difficult year. The teams really rose to the occasion and demonstrated resilience and flexibility while never losing sight of their mission. We are honored to have their efforts recognized by MMG."

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

