Hall Benefits Law Celebrates $60 Million in Penalty Abatement, Adds to Team Serving Clients in 27 States

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting Hall Benefits Law's dedication to helping plan sponsors nationally, HBL ERISA attorneys achieved penalty abatement and avoidance of over $60 Million since January 1, 2018 for their clients. The decision to add team members comes on the heels of rapid growth and provision of counsel for clients in 27 states for the boutique ERISA and employee benefits law firm headquartered in Atlanta.

L-R: Eric Schillinger, Andrew Tull, Catherine Long, and Scott Santerre are the most recent additions to the Hall Benefits Law team. "We're in the business of helping plan sponsors keep their money. The $60 million represents a responsive approach to penalties, but our proactive approach to avoiding 8-figure IRS and DOL penalties is what truly sets our work apart, and those savings far exceed $60 million."

Founding Attorney Anne Tyler Hall commented, saying, "We're in the business of helping plan sponsors keep their money. The $60 million represents a responsive approach to penalties, but our proactive approach to avoiding 8-figure IRS and DOL penalties is what truly sets our work apart, and those savings far exceed $60 million."

Most recently, Senior Compliance Counsel Eric Schillinger joined the legal team, Catherine Long took over as Legal Administrative Assistant, and Andrew Tull was named Business Development Coordinator. These three professionals bring experiences to Hall Benefits Law that uniquely qualify them for their roles.

Eric Schillinger has broad employee benefits legal compliance experience with qualified retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and executive compensation. His resume, built at law firms Trucker Huss and Miller Nash Graham & Dunn, includes drafting required disclosures, handling IRS, DOL, and other audits, analyzing VEBAs, and a myriad of other responsibilities. He has written articles and been quoted by Bloomberg Law. Ryan Golden, a news reporter for HR Dive, offered his thoughts on Mr. Schillinger – "Eric has been a knowledgeable source for stories on the employer-sponsored healthcare industry and on specialty pharmaceutical spending. He is very effective at communicating the complexities and nuances of these fields." Mr. Schillinger relocated from Denver, CO to join the HBL team.

Catherine Long served as a Legal Assistant at a mid-sized litigation firm in the city of Atlanta, and she holds a certificate from the National Center for Paralegal Training. Her track record of supporting legal teams is what attracted Firm leadership to Ms. Long, and her experience with event planning and fund-raising promises to be of value in her new role. Ms. Long is a lifelong Georgia resident.

Andrew Tull joined Hall Benefits Law as Business Development Coordinator in October of 2019. Prior to joining HBL, Mr. Tull worked to provide public relations and marketing support within the electronics, third-party logistics, and transportation industries. His enthusiasm for building relationships according to the direct business needs of executives has led him to establish a welcoming and available presence to corporate plan sponsors. Firm Manager David Hall says of Andrew, "He brings youthful enthusiasm and a desire to grow professionally to the office every day. Andrew's commitment to getting the job done makes him a great fit and an asset. We're happy he's on the team." Mr. Tull is a graduate of Kennesaw State University and looks forward to getting married in the Fall of 2020.

About Hall Benefits Law

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm comprised of experienced, responsive attorneys who are passionate about proactive counsel for business clients. Team members share a common mission: to provide comprehensive, personalized, and practical ERISA and employee benefits legal solutions that exceed client expectations. Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth, and as such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, and retirement plans.

Learn more about Hall Benefits Law at www.hallbenefitslaw.com

Media Contact:

David Hall, Firm Manager

(678) 439-6236

SOURCE Hall Benefits Law