Hall Benefits Law Celebrates Clients and Industry Partners with Open House and Book Launch

ATLANTA, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 25th, boutique ERISA and employee benefits law firm Hall Benefits Law celebrated its clients, industry partners, and the release of founding attorney Anne Tyler Hall's new book with an open house and book launch. More than 120 benefits industry professionals and plan sponsors received an advance copy of Hall's book, and attendees enjoyed networking, food and drink in HBL's ERISA Learning Center.

Attendees pack the ERISA Learning Center to celebrate the release of Anne Tyler Hall's new book. Hall's new book, Case Studies in ERISA: Why It Matters and How It Benefits You, is currently the #1 new release in Corporate Law on Amazon. Attendees received a free copy of the book. Early RSVP's received a personalized copy of the book and were registered for an exclusive giveaway.

Case Studies In ERISA: What It Is and How It Benefits You contains seven case studies detailing recent matters plan sponsors have brought to Hall Benefits Law and the creative manner in which each matter was handled by the HBL Team. The book's dedication page reads as follows, reflecting Hall Benefits Law's tireless commitment to the plan sponsor community:

"This book is dedicated to employers who recognize that strategically-designed, legally-compliant employee benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth. It is also dedicated to the executives and HR professionals who work tirelessly to ensure their employees are provided with benefits and compensation commensurate with the long hours and sweat equity they provide the businesses that form the backbone of our American economy."

At the time of this release Hall's book is rated the #1 New Release in Corporate Law on Amazon.com, and for a limited time it is specially priced for Kindle at $0.99.

In the introduction to the book, Firm Manager David Hall points out that complex employee benefits legal compliance issues require creative solutions:

"When faced with a client's problem, the attorneys at Hall Benefits Law see before them an opportunity. While the law may be written in stone, there is no law against approaching every client matter with new eyes and seeking creative legal solutions to lift the plan sponsor client above the seemingly unending morass of code into a new plane of compliance and profitability. In the pages that follow, ERISA Attorney Anne Tyler Hall presents seven employee benefits matters she and her team encountered. The examples that follow demonstrate novel approaches and solutions to complex ERISA legal compliance issues related to executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, retirement plans, Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), mergers and acquisitions, and health care reform. We hope that you, like the clients who encountered these issues, will find these solutions enlightening and move toward proactivity in the way you approach employee benefits legal compliance for your business. Can you afford not to?"

About Hall Benefits Law

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm comprised of attorneys who are passionate about proactive counsel to business clients and who are dedicated to our mission: To provide comprehensive, personalized, and practical ERISA and benefits legal solutions that exceed client expectations. HBL leadership believes that strategically-designed, legally-compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth. HBL offers employers from across the country comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in mergers and acquisitions, Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, healthcare reform, and retirement plans. Hall Benefits Law's legal team counsels a wide spectrum of clients including small, mid-sized, and large companies, 401(k) investment advisors, health insurance brokers, accountants, attorneys, and HR consultants. In 2018, the Law Firm 500 ranked Hall Benefits Law number two on its third annual honorees list with 1556% top line revenue growth from 2014 to 2017, and the Firm was the fastest-growing ERISA Firm in the United States during that same four-year period.

