Hall Benefits Law Opens San Francisco Office and Welcomes Partner Brandie Barrows

Bay Area presence meets rising demand for ERISA, Employee Benefits, and Executive Compensation counsel

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall Benefits Law (HBL) announced the opening of its San Francisco office, expanding the firm's West Coast presence into Northern California. Joining HBL as a Partner is Brandie Barrows, a health and retirement benefits attorney with more than two decades of experience advising employers, plan sponsors, and fiduciaries on benefits strategy, governance, and ERISA compliance.

Hall Benefits Law Welcomes Brandie Barrows, ERISA and Employee Benefits Lawyer, as Partner Hall Benefits Law Expands Further on the West Coast, Opens San Francisco Office

"We're excited to welcome Brandie and to provide a local hub for Northern California employers and fiduciaries," said Anne Tyler Hall, Founder and Managing Partner of Hall Benefits Law. "In the Bay Area, benefits programs sit at the center of workforce competition—and they face relentless regulatory change and fiduciary litigation pressure. Brandie strengthens our West Coast team with deep experience in complex plan governance."

Ms. Barrows counsels employer plan sponsors of retirement and health and welfare plans on plan design and administration, fiduciary governance, and compliance. Her practice includes advising public-sector and jointly administered arrangements where transparency obligations and meeting protocols can materially affect plan operations. She supports boards and committees with policies, documentation, participant communications, and vendor oversight, helping organizations build processes that stand up in audits and disputes.

Her experience spans ERISA and related benefits laws and regulations, including the Affordable Care Act (ACA), COBRA, HIPAA, the Internal Revenue Code, the No Surprises Act, and the SECURE Act and SECURE 2.0. She is known for translating technical requirements into practical roadmaps for benefits teams and plan committees.

Ms. Barrows previously held leadership roles at Taylor English Duma LLC and Saltzman & Johnson Law Corporation and earlier practiced at Baker & McKenzie, advising U.S. and multinational clients on welfare and pension benefits. She has also supported benefits and executive compensation diligence in domestic and cross-border transactions.

"San Francisco is a hub where employers must adapt quickly while maintaining strong fiduciary discipline," said Ms. Barrows. "HBL's approach is proactive and business-aligned, with a focus on clear guidance and durable process. I am excited to help plan sponsors and fiduciaries across Northern California reduce risk and strengthen benefits programs."

This expansion deepens HBL's reach across the Bay Area and Northern California—an environment where successful plan committees must focus on fees and expenses, cybersecurity and vendor governance, executive pay design, and audit readiness. A local presence also supports maintaining competitive benefits programs for employers managing multi-state workforces and complex vendor ecosystems.

The San Francisco office provides HBL's full suite of employee benefits and executive compensation services, including ERISA compliance and fiduciary counseling; executive and deferred compensation design; DOL and IRS audit readiness and response; multiemployer plan counseling (including withdrawal liability); and benefits in mergers and acquisitions.

About Hall Benefits Law

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm delivering proactive counsel from experienced Partners to business clients nationwide. The firm advises on health and welfare plans, retirement plans, executive compensation, ESOPs, multiemployer issues, and benefits in corporate transactions. HBL's value-based solutions—including TPA Negotiator® and PBM Negotiator™ services—help employers reduce costs and strengthen benefit plans' fiduciary governance, and HBL clients have benefited from more than $410 million in direct penalty abatement.

To learn more, visit hallbenefitslaw.com or call 678-439-6236.

Media Contact:

Robert Friedman

Chief Marketing Officer, Hall Benefits Law

470-344-6772

[email protected]

SOURCE Hall Benefits Law