Hall Lidar Launches Low Cost Acoustic Sensing Drone Detection Technology for Counter-UAS systems and Stealth Monitoring

The drone detection system operates independently of RF signals, GPS availability, or visual conditions. The system emits no signals and remains undetectable to adversaries. At the same time, acoustic signatures cannot be spoofed or masked in the way electronic signals can, providing a uniquely resilient detection modality. Integrated connectivity, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G, allow the system to seamlessly integrate into broader command-and-control architectures. As a standalone mode, a single unit can detect drones at distances of up to 200 meters. Multiple units working in collaboration expand coverage to approximately 500 meters,

While acoustic drone detection systems have emerged globally in recent years, including international vendors. Hall Lidar's UDL-64 is fully designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States. This ensures a secure and transparent supply chain, alignment with federal procurement requirements, with a high level of trust and reliability. CEO and head scientist, David Hall, designed the system to be a trusted and reliable product, while also low in cost, adaptable to different projects and budgets.

"Customers should not have to choose between performance and security," said David Hall. "We've built a system that delivers both—advanced AI-based acoustic detection with the assurance of American manufacturing and supply chain integrity."

Hall's undetectable, 'non-spoofable' solution addresses increasing obsolescence in current detection technology

As drone threats continue to evolve in scale and sophistication, operators are demanding systems that can perform reliably in environments where traditional technologies often struggle. Radar systems can be degraded by the terrain and aerial clutter. Radio frequency (RF)-based solutions are increasingly ineffective against autonomous or non-emitting drones, and optical systems depend heavily on line-of-sight conditions.

Acoustic sensing introduces a fundamentally different approach. Because it relies on the physical sound signatures produced by drone rotors, it operates independently of RF signals, GPS availability, or visual conditions. The system emits no signals and remains undetectable to adversaries. At the same time, acoustic signatures cannot be spoofed or masked in the way electronic signals can, providing a uniquely resilient detection modality.

AI-Driven Acoustic Intelligence in Real Time

At the core of the system is a high-density microphone array paired with advanced, edge-based AI processing. The platform continuously captures spatial sound data and applies real-time beamforming techniques to isolate and track aerial threats across defined sectors. Using trained acoustic models, the system can classify drones based on their unique rotor signatures while filtering out environmental noise such as wind, vehicles, or urban activity.

When deployed as a network, multiple units collaborate to provide triangulated positioning, enabling full 3D tracking of targets across an expanded coverage area. An optional integrated optical module allows operators to visually confirm and validate threats once detected, creating a layered sensing approach without compromising the system's location.

The physical design of the system has been engineered to maximize acoustic performance in real-world conditions. The sensor array is housed within a specialized structure that enhances sound capture and directionality, while a rugged, weather-resistant enclosure protects the system without impeding acoustic sensitivity. With no moving parts, the platform is inherently durable and well-suited for long-term deployment in harsh environments.

Built for Operational Flexibility

The system is compact and lightweight, with a form factor of approximately 24 inches in diameter, making it easily deployable in a wide range of scenarios. It can be mounted on a tripod or mast and set up in minutes, enabling rapid response for mobile units while also supporting longer-term installations for fixed-site defense.

Power flexibility further enhances its versatility, with options including battery, solar, or external power sources. Integrated connectivity, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G, allowing the system to seamlessly integrate into broader command-and-control architectures.

In standalone mode, a single unit can detect drones at distances of up to 200 meters. When networked, multiple units expand coverage to approximately 500 meters, providing persistent, three-dimensional situational awareness across a defined area.

Designed for Real-World Missions

The platform has been developed with real operational environments in mind, supporting use cases that range from rapidly deployable mobile teams to fully integrated, fixed defense systems. Mobile units can be deployed in as little as one minute, providing immediate directional awareness of incoming threats. In more permanent configurations, multiple sensors can be networked to deliver sophisticated, precise tracking data, including target location, speed, altitude, and classification.

These capabilities make the system well-suited for protecting civilian airports, energy facilities, transportation hubs, arenas, and more. Its small design package makes it valuable in monitoring scenarios where discretion is essential.

For pricing, delivery, and more information visit https://halllidar.com/.

About Hall Lidar Inc.

Hall Lidar Inc. is a U.S.-based developer of advanced sensing and counter-UAS technologies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, national security assets, and public environments. By combining innovative engineering with multi-sensor intelligence, the company is redefining how aerial threats are detected and mitigated. Founder and serial inventor David Hall holds more than 100 patents and received the 2018 Inventor of the Year award from the Smithsonian Foundation. He is known for industry-foundational work in LIDAR, acoustics, marine stabilization, electric-magnetic propulsion and AI-enabled detection and neutralization systems.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hall Lidar Inc.