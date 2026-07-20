Hall of Fame Champion Adam Vinatieri Celebrated at 4th Annual Clays 4 Charity

A congratulatory fourth-year celebration for the newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer — a day of sporting clays, live country music, and support for those who serve on Friday, August 14, 2026

RICHMOND, R.I., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Annual Clays 4 Charity returns to The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort on Friday, August 14, 2026, with a special "Hall of Fame Edition" congratulating four-time Super Bowl champion and newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri. The event brings together amateurs, celebrities, and seasoned shooters for a day of friendly competition benefiting organizations that honor the nation's veterans and first responders.

Proceeds from the event support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, with additional funds shared among The Geronimo Foundation — a 2026 beneficiary — and the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation, which advances the outdoor sporting tradition.

Set across 3,500 acres at a premier sporting destination, the day features two sporting clays courses and a full slate of activities including fly fishing, an indoor luxury shooting range, paintball, an obstacle course, axe throwing, chainsaw carving, lawn games, and vendor booths. The competition is followed by a dinner prepared by acclaimed chef David Burke, a live auction, and an evening of live entertainment.

This year's music lineup brings three artists to the stage: Nashville-based Americana singer-songwriter Dave Kennedy, acclaimed guitarist and mandolinist Andy Wood, and platinum-selling country artist Tyler Farr, known for hits including "Redneck Crazy" and the No. 1 Billboard single "A Guy Walks Into a Bar." The celebration continues into the night with "Adam's After Party."

The event is hosted by Chairman Paul Mihailides of The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort, a driving force behind Clays 4 Charity since its founding, who has grown the shoot year over year into one of the signature days on the sporting calendar. For 2026, he has made the event a special tribute to his friend Vinatieri, welcoming shooters, sponsors, and supporters to mark the milestone alongside the champion himself. Guests will hear from both Mihailides and Vinatieri at the morning kickoff.

"It's an honor to host this fourth annual event and to celebrate my friend Adam on his Hall of Fame induction," said Chairman Paul Mihailides. "This is one of the greatest days in the sporting clays world, and it's all in support of those who serve."

Registration is open now. Entry starts at $599 per shooter and includes a full day across both courses, all-day activities, breakfast, lunch, the David Burke dinner, and after-party access. A foursome is available for $2,249, and a Station Sponsor package — which adds a company banner on the course and event recognition — is $4,400. Guests who wish to attend the evening only can reserve a dinner-only seat for $250.

The 2026 event is powered by a roster of partners including Needham Bank, Blaser, SIG Sauer, Fly Alliance, Swarovski Optik, and many others. A limited number of station and partner sponsorship spots remain, and organizers also welcome raffle, silent-auction, and in-kind donations.

To register, sponsor, or donate, visit clays4charity.com or contact the event team directly.

About The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort

The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort is a premier sporting destination spanning 3,500 acres in Richmond, Rhode Island. The property features two diverse sporting clays courses, an indoor luxury shooting range, upland hunting, ten stocked fishing ponds, and resort accommodations. Learn more at thepreserveri.com.

SOURCE The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort