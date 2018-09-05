Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre Returns to SiriusXM

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre will return to the SiriusXM airwaves this season to host a weekly show on SiriusXM NFL Radio, SiriusXM's exclusive 24/7 NFL channel. He will make his season debut today, September 11, and host live every Tuesday from 11:00 am to noon ET.

Favre and co-host Bruce Murray will discuss the headline news happening around the NFL and his thoughts each week on the games, teams and players. This will be Favre's second season hosting on SiriusXM NFL Radio. He first joined SiriusXM in 2016 in what was his first regular sports media role following his 2010 retirement.

"My rookie season on SiriusXM NFL Radio was a lot of fun," said Favre. "Our show allows me to cover the entire league, and share my thoughts on what I see from the players and coaches each week. I also enjoyed the experience of being the one conducting the interview, after being on the other side of it for all those years. I am excited to do it again this year."

"We are thrilled to welcome Brett back to SiriusXM NFL Radio and give our listeners the opportunity to again hear from one of the greatest to ever play the game," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "He is a tremendous story-teller and a natural when it comes to analyzing the game, and his show is a must-listen every week."

Authenticated subscribers nationwide can listen to the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel on SiriusXM radios (channel 88), on the SiriusXM app and at SiriusXM.com (https://siriusxm.us/2MhNr47), and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Subscribers can also get Favre's show and other SiriusXM NFL Radio programs On Demand via the SiriusXM app and at SiriusXM.com.

Favre was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round (33rd overall) of the 1991 NFL Draft. After his rookie year he was traded to the Green Bay Packers and saw his first significant NFL action in week three of the 1992 season after an injury sidelined incumbent QB Don Majkowski. It marked the first of 299 consecutive regular season starts for Favre, a record that may never be surpassed.

From 1995 through 1997, Favre won three straight NFL MVP Awards after leading the Packers to three consecutive NFC championship games, resulting in two Super Bowl appearances, including a 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. By the end of the 2007 season, his last in Green Bay, he held all the major all-time NFL passing records - for attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns. He continued to play at a high level in three more seasons with the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings. The 2009 season was one of his finest, when he threw for 4,202 yards and registered a career-high 107.2 passer rating while leading the Vikings to an appearance in the NFC title game.

Following the 2010 season, Favre stepped away from the NFL having played 302 games. His 6,300 completions and 10,169 pass attempts remain NFL records, and he is second on the all-time lists for career passing yards (71,838) and TD passes (508). He was recognized with 11 career Pro Bowl selections and honored as a three-time First Team All-Pro by the Associated Press, Pro Football Writers Association, and The Sporting News.

Favre joins a roster of analysts on SiriusXM NFL Radio that includes Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, Tim Brown, James Lofton, Anthony Munoz and Bill Polian, Hall of Fame Class of 2019 finalist Gil Brandt, as well as former NFL executives and coaches Mark Dominik, Pat Kirwan, Phil Savage and Charlie Weis, and former players Erik Coleman, David Diehl, A.J. Hawk, Torry Holt, Brad Hopkins, D'Qwell Jackson, James Laurinaitis, Ed McCaffrey, Jim Miller, Kirk Morrison, Brady Quinn, Geoff Schwartz, Ross Tucker and Solomon Wilcots.

Go to SiriusXM.com/NFLonSXM for more info. Keep up with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

