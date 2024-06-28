Hall of Fame Village Project Awarded $9.8 Million from State of Ohio

CANTON, Ohio, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) (the "Company"), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, announced today that Hall of Fame Village has been awarded a $9.8 Million grant from the State of Ohio's One Time Strategic Community Investments in support of the development of the Village.

"We continue to be grateful for the tremendous leadership of Senate President Pro Tempore Kirk Schuring, Representative Scott Oeslager as well as Senate President Matt Huffman, and the many other civic leaders within the State of Ohio for their continued support of our Hall of Fame Village project," shared Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment President and CEO Michael Crawford. "The award of this grant speaks to the state's belief in the social and economic impact we are already having in our community and throughout northeast Ohio."

