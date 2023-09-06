Hall of Fame Village to Host Faith Leadership Event Featuring Craig Groeschel and Tim Tebow on November 9

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 7, at hofvillage.com

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village is set to host the Hall of Fame Village Faith Leadership Event bringing together church, ministry, and business leaders for a night of inspiration, motivation, and empowerment. The Hall of Fame Village Faith Leadership Event will take place on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 6 PM to 9 PM at the Center for Performance located on the campus of Hall of Fame Village.

The Hall of Fame Village Faith Leadership Event promises an evening of inspired insight and thought leadership delivered by some of the most respected names in the faith leadership space including Founder and Senior Pastor of Life Church, Craig Groeschel, and football great Tim Tebow. In addition to pastoring Life Church, Craig Groeschel is a prolific author and the voice behind The Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast. He will share his insights on leadership, faith, and the challenges of modern society. Joining him is Tim Tebow, a celebrated two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, and four-time New York Times best-selling author, who will inspire attendees by sharing his faith-based approach to leadership in all areas of your life.

"The Hall of Fame Village Faith Leadership Event is a remarkable gathering that uniquely bridges and brings together faith and leadership. It's an opportunity for our community to come together, learn from distinguished speakers, and leave with a renewed sense of purpose. I am thrilled to be part of an event that has the potential to make a profound impact on the lives of many," said Vic Gregovits, EVP of Global Sales.

"The Hall of Fame Village and all that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is building has the power to change the landscape of Stark County and Northeast Ohio in so many powerful ways," shared Jason Lantz, Pastor, Rivertree Christian Church. "Being able to gather thousands of people to hear from some of the biggest names in faith leadership and in football we believe positively impacts our community providing an opportunity to unify and inspire us all."

Tickets for the event will be available through Ticketmaster, with general on-sale starting on September 7. Attendees can choose from three ticket options: General Admission ($125), Golden Circle access ($150), and a Meet & Greet opportunity ($250), which includes an exclusive interaction with Craig Groeschel and Tim Tebow from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, along with seating in the Golden Circle section.

The event is presented in partnership with Northeast Productions, a leading full-service production company specializing in faith-based events. With a rich history spanning over 35 years, Northeast Productions has curated and managed some of the nation's most notable music festivals, concerts, and tours. Their flagship event, the Alive Music Festival, held at Atwood Lake Park in Mineral City, Ohio, has attracted over 1.5 million attendees, becoming one of the largest and longest-running faith-based music festivals in the country.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About Northeast Productions:

Northeast Productions is a renowned full-service production company with a specialization in faith-based events. With over 35 years of experience, the company has organized nationally recognized music festivals, concerts, and tours, including the acclaimed Alive Music Festival.

About Alive Music Festival:

The Alive Music Festival is one of the nation's premier faith-based music festivals, drawing over 20,000 attendees each year. With a diverse lineup of artists and speakers, the festival offers a unique experience of music, camping, outdoor adventure, and community.

