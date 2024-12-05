HALL OF FAMER BARRY SANDERS JOINS EL CAR WASH AS PART-OWNER AMID MICHIGAN EXPANSION

DETROIT, Mich., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash , Florida's largest express car wash company, recently announced that NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders has taken an ownership stake in the company. Sanders, widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history and a Detroit Lions hall of fame legend, will play a key role in El Car Wash's expansion across Michigan.

"Barry's legendary career, his dedication to excellence and his deep ties to Michigan make him an ideal partner as we continue to grow and expand our footprint in the Midwest," said Co-CEOs Justin Landau and Geoffrey Karas of El Car Wash. "His involvement will undoubtedly help us bring our vision for superior car care to a new region, and we couldn't be more excited for what's to come."

El Car Wash opened its first Michigan location in Brighton, Michigan earlier this year and opened its second location in Madison Heights at the corner of 14 Mile Road and Stephenson Highway, earlier this week.

"Becoming a part of the El Car Wash movement was the perfect opportunity for me to invest further in Michigan," said Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. "The company's impressive growth, dedication to excellence, and unique approach to customer experience are just a few reasons why I can guarantee you've never experienced a car wash like this. I'm excited to invite everyone to join us at the Madison Heights opening, as I will personally be there."

The Miami-based company has donated over $350,000 to various organizations over the past three years, frequently partnering with local schools, hospitals, first responders and charitable organizations. They also focus on providing employment opportunities for all, with specialty hiring programs for neurodivergent individuals and veterans, which they plan to replicate at their new Michigan locations.

For more details, follow El Car Wash on Instagram at @elcarwash or text MH2 to 22322.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Miami, El Car Wash is Florida's #1 express car wash operator, and soon to be the leading operator in Michigan. El Car Wash's partnership with Warburg Pincus in 2022 has fueled its growth trajectory, with over 50 operating sites and a pipeline of 50 more. They are revolutionizing the car wash experience by offering an unmatched customer experience, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, and embracing eco-friendly practices. Their affordable unlimited wash programs, extensive customer amenities, and innovative services set them apart. They pride themselves on providing a fantastic work environment for their employees and maintaining a strong commitment to community involvement. El Car Wash's neurodivergent and veteran employment programs are a few of the many reasons El Car Wash is an employer of choice. Through meaningful sports partnerships and active community involvement, they are committed to making our local areas shine—both on and off the road. For additional announcements, including new store openings and special promotions, follow El Car Wash on Instagram @elcarwash or visit www.elcarwash.com.

