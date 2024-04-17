Hallcon Corporation Announces Beth Wong as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallcon Corporation, the leading provider of mobility and infrastructure services in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Beth Wong as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Having most recently served as the CFO at CJ Logistics North America, Beth brings extensive expertise in strategic financial management and a proven track record of driving growth.

Beth will lead Hallcon's financial strategy, streamlining financial processes, systems, and compliance. Her focus will include streamlining organizational financial procedures and enhancing transparency for business leaders and client teams. Wong will join Hallcon's Global Executive Team and report to President & CEO, John R. Stoiber.

"Beth is an exciting addition to our leadership team," said John R. Stoiber, President and CEO of Hallcon. "Her dynamic approach to financial management is exactly what Hallcon needs during this period of high growth. Beth's experience will be crucial as we accelerate our expansion throughout North America."

Beth's tenure in the industry is marked by significant roles in which she headed financial departments overseeing substantial revenues. Prior to joining Hallcon, as CFO of DSC Logistics, Beth played an instrumental role in guiding the organization through its successful acquisition by CJ Logistics, an international logistics corporation headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Post-acquisition, she successfully transitioned to the role of CFO of CJ Logistics America, where she effectively led a large team managing a broad range of financial functions.

"I am thrilled to join Hallcon and look forward to contributing to its impressive legacy of innovation and excellence in the transportation industry," said Beth Wong. "I'm dedicated to aligning our financial strategies to propel Hallcon towards accelerated growth, ensuring sustained success and profitability."

Beth holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

About Hallcon Corporation

Hallcon is a mobility and infrastructure services company focused on turnkey solutions for client industries including technology, manufacturing, railroads, higher education, corporate real estate, hospitals and healthcare, airports, public transportation agencies, and more. The company provides essential transportation services, including multi-mode operations, integrated command centers, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, transportation brokerage services, technology integration, data analytics and business intelligence, maintenance, cleaning, and rider experience enhancement.

