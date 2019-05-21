Hallmark Channel Radio Returns to SiriusXM for Wedding Season as Part of New Expanded Relationship

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a highly successful collaboration during last year's holiday season, SiriusXM and Hallmark Channel announced today an expanded relationship that heralds the return of Hallmark Channel Radio as a recurring seasonal offering through 2020.

Kicking off in conjunction with Hallmark Channel's annual "June Weddings" programming event, SiriusXM's Hallmark Channel Radio will celebrate the season of "I do's" beginning Friday, May 31 at 9:00 am ET and will run through Monday, July 1 at 3:00 am ET on SiriusXM channel 4 and through the SiriusXM app.

Voiced by two of the network's most beloved stars, Candace Cameron Bure and Lacey Chabert, SiriusXM's weddings-themed Hallmark Channel Radio will feature timeless love songs including tracks from such artists as Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Kelly Clarkson, Rod Stewart, Elvis Presley, Rascal Flatts, Billy Joel, Brad Paisley, LeAnn Rimes and more. In addition, Hallmark Channel stars including Kellie Pickler and Jack Wagner, among others, will host countdown specials, walking SiriusXM subscribers through their favorite wedding songs.

"With music being such essential component of our viewers' holidays and celebrations all year long, Hallmark Channel Radio is the perfect complement to Hallmark Channel's seasonal programming franchises," said Bill Abbott, president & CEO, Crown Media Family Networks. "Our collaboration with SiriusXM was a huge success during last year's 'Countdown to Christmas' and we look forward to building on this exciting new relationship further, beginning with wedding season in June."

Aligning with some of the network's most popular programming franchises, including "Countdown to Christmas," Hallmark Channel Radio will return throughout the year and feature themed playlists specially curated to enhance subscribers' seasonal celebrations. SiriusXM's Hallmark Channel Radio originally launched in November 2018 featuring 24/7 holiday music and coincided with the network's highly popular "Countdown to Christmas" programming event.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to tune into Hallmark Channel Radio (ch. 4) on SiriusXM radios and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

ABOUT HALLMARK CHANNEL

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network, distributed nationwide in high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) to 84 million homes. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products.

