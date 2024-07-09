Hallmark Gets Into the Holiday Spirit Early with Keepsake Ornament Premiere, July 13-21

Hallmark launches 250+ ornaments including new ShowToppers Mini Tree Toppers during annual Keepsake Ornament Premiere event

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season may be a few months away, but Hallmark is getting into cheerful spirits early with Keepsake Ornament Premiere, July 13-21. The annual event releases more than 250 Keepsake Ornaments from Hallmark's 2024 collection, including a new 12 Days of Christmas first-in-series ornament and ShowToppers – unique mini tree toppers that fit perfectly on the Mini ShowToppers Tree.

"Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments serve as a special tradition to bring people together and celebrate favorite memories or milestones, but they're also always evolving," said Gregor Benedetti, Hallmark Keepsake Artist. "This year, we're excited to kick off a first-in-series 12 Days of Christmas ornament beginning with an intricate Partridge in A Pear Tree papercraft ornament. Next year, the series continues with – you guessed it – two turtle doves."

In addition to first-in-series ornaments, Hallmark is adding to the excitement of Keepsake Ornament Premiere with a new ShowToppers collection . ShowToppers elevate an ordinary tabletop tree with intricate designs synchronized to sound and light. From vintage Christmas to fan-favorite characters and classic holiday movies , ShowToppers allow shoppers to add a piece of their personality to the top of their tree.

Hallmark's new Keepsake Ornaments and ShowToppers are available to shop online and at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores nationwide beginning July 13. Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Club members can enjoy exclusive perks like exclusive ornaments and early in-store shopping beginning July 12. Sign up for Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Club before July 31 to unlock 2024 member benefits.

New ornaments debuting at Keepsake Ornament Premiere include the following:

Snoring Santa Ornament with Sound and Motion – This charming Christmas tree ornament features the jolly fellow relaxing in his easy chair with a plate of cookies. Connect to Hallmark's Keepsake Power Cord to watch his belly and whiskers move and hear him snore as he snoozes. Press the button to wake him up and hear him speak.





Santa's Seaside Carnival Musical Ornament With Light and Motion – Set sail for fun and festivities this holiday season with this charming Christmas tree ornament. Santa and Mrs. Claus welcome polar bear and snowmen friends to their Seaside Carnival set upon a snowy hillside with a lighthouse at the peak. Watch the carnival revelers get their thrills on bumper cars, water skis and a Ferris wheel as music from "I Saw Three Ships" plays.





Mini Howlidays Helper Ornament – Each miniature Christmas tree ornament in this fun new Howliday Helpers series will feature a different puppy that's decked out in festive garb. First up in the series, a cute corgi dons a Santa hat and scarf, sure to delight dog lovers of all ages!





Ring in the Season Metal Bell Ornament – Add more jingle to the season with the newest addition to the Ring In the Season series. Complete the series with this year's premium metal jingle bell ornament that features an embossed design of holly boughs and ribbon bows and rings out a heartwarming tone when you jingle it.





The Peanuts® Gang Beagle Scouts 50th Anniversary Rise and Shine! Ornament and Pin – Celebrate the 50 th anniversary of the Beagle Scouts with this fun Christmas tree ornament. As Woodstock and friends snooze in their sleeping bags, Scoutmaster Snoopy sounds his bugle to tell his Beagle Scouts it's time to rise and shine. To commemorate the anniversary, the cute decoration comes with a Beagle Scouts lapel pin.





– Celebrate the 50 anniversary of the Beagle Scouts with this fun Christmas tree ornament. As Woodstock and friends snooze in their sleeping bags, Scoutmaster Snoopy sounds his bugle to tell his Beagle Scouts it's time to rise and shine. To commemorate the anniversary, the cute decoration comes with a Beagle Scouts lapel pin. Original Xbox Console Ornament with Light and Sound – Recall hours spent parked in front of the television, video game controller in hand. Nothing mattered except battling the Covenant and completing "Halo: Combat Evolved" in its entirety. Bring on the nostalgia when you display the Original Xbox console Christmas tree ornament that lights up and plays the familiar console startup sounds and theme music of the iconic Halo video game franchise.

From categories including fan favorites , gaming , sci-fi and superheroes , to ornaments that celebrate life's most meaningful moments and individual interests, Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments reflect the nostalgia of the Christmas spirit and the ever-changing face of pop culture. Explore the 2024 Dream Book to see all 450+ Keepsake Ornaments from this year's collection.

For more information about Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown Store, visit Hallmark.com . Save the date for Hallmark's Keepsake Ornament Debut , Oct. 12-20, as more ornaments are released ahead of the 2024 holiday season.

About Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments

For over 50 years, Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments have been leading innovations in the world of ornaments with a commitment to making memories. Hallmark has introduced more than 10,000 different Keepsakes Ornaments and more than 100 ornament series, annual releases of ornaments that share a specific theme. Keepsake Ornaments are made in a wide array of wood, glass, metal, porcelain and handcrafted formats some including light, sound and motion. The superior craftsmanship and high quality ensure Keepsake Ornaments will become family heirlooms and cherished collectibles. For more information, visit Hallmark.com . Connect on Instagram and Facebook .

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola ® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com . Connect on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , Pinterest , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter.

