Hallmark+ Combines Original, Feel-Good Entertainment and Fresh Content Genres With Retail Product Offerings and Exclusive New Membership Benefits and Rewards

PASADENA, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hallmark announced the upcoming launch of Hallmark+, a new comprehensive streaming service that seamlessly integrates ad-free viewing with exclusive retail and product benefits, offering fans an unparalleled Hallmark lifestyle experience. Launching mid-September, Hallmark+ will fulfill the growing desire for people to immerse themselves in the many beloved touchpoints of the renowned Hallmark brand, bringing them the very best of Hallmark all in one place. The announcement was made during Hallmark Media's session at the Summer 2024 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, CA.

Hallmark+ unites Hallmark’s widely beloved content with exclusive benefits, including Hallmark Gold Crown Store rewards, coupons, and more, that help members live out the company’s core purpose: to put more care into the world. HALLMARK HARNESSES THE POWER OF ITS BRAND WITH HALLMARK+ NEW, REVAMPED STREAMING SERVICE AND ROBUST MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM DEBUTS IN SEPTEMBER

The transformation from Hallmark Movies Now to Hallmark+ underlines Hallmark's mission to help fans live their most caring, connected lives. With access to all-new kinds of original, heartwarming content, plus new membership program benefits, Hallmark+ allows members to get rewarded for streaming and shopping at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores or online at Hallmark.com.

"Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark," said Mike Perry, President & CEO, Hallmark. "By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints."

Hallmark+ will showcase a diverse array of original titles designed to captivate devoted fans and newcomers seeking fresh and engaging content. Examples of new genres and formats debuting on the service will include:

Hallmark's first-ever foray into holiday limited series ( Holidazed and Mistletoe Murders ) and a reality competition series (Finding Mr. Christmas), bringing its pop culture-revered seasonal content to the streaming space like never before

and ) and a reality competition series bringing its pop culture-revered seasonal content to the streaming space like never before Unscripted, aspirational series with an emphasis on heart, home, and community featuring fan-favorite stars like Lacey Chabert ( Celebrations with Lacey Chabert ), Wes Brown ( Ready, Set, Glow! ), Ashley Williams ( Small Town Setup ), and Luke Macfarlane ( Home is Where the Heart Is )

( ), ( ), ( ), and ( ) An all-new movie trilogy ( Groomsmen) inspired by the success of The Wedding Veil , this time spotlighting the friendship between three leading men played by Jonathan Bennett , Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt

inspired by the success of , this time spotlighting the friendship between three leading men played by , and B.J. Britt An all-new scripted series adaption of KJ Dell'Antonia's New York Times bestselling novel and a Reese's Book Club selection (The Chicken Sisters)

In addition to the immersive streaming experience, Hallmark+ members will enjoy a host of new, exclusive benefits and rewards. Membership perks include monthly $5 Hallmark Gold Crown Store coupons, free unlimited eCards, rewards for shopping, and surprise gifts. Priced at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, the membership package delivers a distinctive blend of entertainment and rewards, positioning Hallmark+ as the premier destination for Hallmark enthusiasts. Discover more here.

ABOUT HALLMARK

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Family – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT HALLMARK MEDIA

Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content. The company operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, Hallmark Family, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Hallmark Channel features an ambitious slate of new, original movies, scripted series, and the popular annual holiday franchise, Countdown to Christmas. Hallmark Mystery features a unique mix of movies and acquired series focused on the lighter side of the suspense and mystery genres, as well as its own seasonal programming event, Miracles of Christmas. Hallmark Family showcases timeless storytelling for the whole family centered around faith, love, and community. Hallmark Movies Now, the company's subscription streaming service, offers commercial-free movies and series from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and more, including exclusive content you can't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit press.hallmarkmedia.com/

